​The homify guide to a modern bedroom makeover

How often does the bedroom appear first on our list when our homes undergo a renovation? Yes, usually it’s the public socialising spaces like kitchens and living rooms that are treated to makeovers, but that doesn’t mean that your bedroom should remain undervalued and overlooked in terms of visual appeal.

Today, we’d like to highlight some helpful tips to help style up the bedroom (whether it’s the guest room or your main suite) in the modern design, as it’s a timeless look regardless of trend. But first of all, let’s delve a bit deeper into what, exactly, the modern style is.

As interior designers/decorators will tell you, modern design is meant to be the complete opposite of the previous design styles which focused on heavy textures and adornments. That is why most components of the modern style enjoy a subtle look with clean and straight lines.

In terms of material, chrome and stainless steel are quite popular with modern designs, ensuring a clean, polished look. However, that age-old favourite natural material (wood) usually makes an appearance in modern spaces.

Minimalism also plays an important part in modern design. Thanks to minimalism’s “less is more” approach to design, the modern style shies away from superfluous details like heavily adorned columns, cabinet trims, and an excessive use of textiles.

Lastly, colour – the majority of modern spaces tend to be decorated in neutral colours like blacks, greys, creams, beiges and off-whites. However, it’s not uncommon to witness a bold colour jump out in the form of an accent to provide focal points in a modern space. But just note: these colours are used sparingly and rarely as the main palette.

So, with the basics of modern design understood, let’s see the 10 easy steps to style up a modern bedroom.