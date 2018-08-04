​The homify guide to a modern bedroom makeover

How often does the bedroom appear first on our list when our homes undergo a renovation? Yes, usually it’s the public socialising spaces like kitchens and living rooms that are treated to makeovers, but that doesn’t mean that your bedroom should remain undervalued and overlooked in terms of visual appeal.
Today, we’d like to highlight some helpful tips to help style up the bedroom (whether it’s the guest room or your main suite) in the modern design, as it’s a timeless look regardless of trend. But first of all, let’s delve a bit deeper into what, exactly, the modern style is.
As interior designers/decorators will tell you, modern design is meant to be the complete opposite of the previous design styles which focused on heavy textures and adornments. That is why most components of the modern style enjoy a subtle look with clean and straight lines.
In terms of material, chrome and stainless steel are quite popular with modern designs, ensuring a clean, polished look. However, that age-old favourite natural material (wood) usually makes an appearance in modern spaces.
Minimalism also plays an important part in modern design. Thanks to minimalism’s “less is more” approach to design, the modern style shies away from superfluous details like heavily adorned columns, cabinet trims, and an excessive use of textiles.
Lastly, colour – the majority of modern spaces tend to be decorated in neutral colours like blacks, greys, creams, beiges and off-whites. However, it’s not uncommon to witness a bold colour jump out in the form of an accent to provide focal points in a modern space. But just note: these colours are used sparingly and rarely as the main palette.
So, with the basics of modern design understood, let’s see the 10 easy steps to style up a modern bedroom.
Planning is crucial, from the colour of your walls to the type of patterns you want on your bed’s scatter cushions. Proper planning before you buy so much as a side table allows you to take full advantage of all your available options without wasting any money.
Consider dimmers as well as new bedside lamps for a modern bedroom makeover. Layered lighting is key in ensuring you have sufficient illumination your room, but don’t overlook the importance of natural lighting either.
A neutral scheme is always the best, as it provides a timeless look and a peaceful ambience. This will also prove to be most beneficial later on when you want to add colourful décor, as any colours (from hot pinks and warm reds to cool greens and friendly yellows) will fit in smashingly.
And as most people are attracted to neutral colours, a neutral-coloured bedroom will prove to be your best option should you put your house on the market.
A clean and subtle style is one thing, but a dull look is something else. To ensure decent character in your modern bedroom, incorporate a few patterns.
If your bedding has no motifs, add a few scatter cushions with different patterns on them. Or switch out those curtains for something with a bit more visual detail.
Seeing as the modern style is about neat and clean spaces, clutter is a big no-no in your modern bedroom. And since you’re redecorating, here’s the perfect excuse to get creative.
How about getting an ottoman with built-in storage at the foot of your bed? Or new bedside tables with cubby holes? A floating shelf or two against the wall? Storage boxes (with lids) under your bed? There are so many options to help keep your bedroom neat and uncluttered!
Most modern bedrooms tend to have laminate or wooden flooring, but there’s no need to subject yourself to cold feet.
Add some natural warmth with a beautiful rug, but ensure its colours and patterns complement what’s already in the room.
If you have the space, we recommend a little seating area to enhance your modern bedroom’s style and practicality. Even a cosy little chair in the corner can complete the picture nicely, not to mention offer up a seating space for reading, putting on shoes, etc.
No need to put up with blank walls in your modern bedroom; by all means, hang up a painting or two or framed photographs. Your artwork can even be the pieces which introduce some bold or bright colours into an otherwise neutral palette.
For extra interest, vary the sizes of those photos and frames.
Working with a tight budget? Then choose a focal point in your bedroom to upgrade instead of the whole room.
Incorporate a dresser, add a sofa to the corner, paint the wall behind the bed, splurge on a new headboard, buy new table lamps for the bedside tables, etc. One change may seem small, but it’s sure to make a huge impression on the entire room.
