Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Exterior house cladding: 7 things you need to know

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

Not too fond of your house’s exterior surfaces? Tired of having to worry about its longevity and durability (especially in our hectic South African climate)? Fortunately, painting is not your only option for adding style, class and practicality to the outsides of your house.

External wall cladding is not only the latest trend, it’s also been used by architects and home builders for quite some time. Protecting the exterior surfaces of structures and adding both comfort and convenience, cladding also ensures a distinctive value that sets your house apart from the rest.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the wonderful world of cladding.

1. Trust a pro for cladding

HOUSE NELL, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home Bricks Grey VERANDAH,TIMBER LATTICE,SUNSCREENS,SLIDING SCREENS
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

HOUSE NELL

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

For the proper installation of cladding, we recommend using a professional contractor with experience in cladding. However, there are small DIY installations that can be done yourself (if this is not your first DIY project). 

However, before you start applying any cladding, ensure that the wall surfaces and rear of the cladding material (whether that be tile, wood or another option) are clear of loose material. Then apply tile adhesive or mortar (1:3 cement and plaster sand mix). Place the tile in the pattern of your choice and use the mortar to grout the cladding.

2. How cladding adds comfort and convenience

Casa Habiaga-Morel, punto2 punto2 Walls
punto2
punto2

It insulates noise. Designed with layers of materials with varying densities, cladding absorbs sound waves and noise. 

It provides effective heat insulation. Thermal insulation is key for those who want to do their bit for the environment, plus reduce their heating- and cooling bills. That’s where external wall cladding comes in, which effectively traps heat to provide a warmer environment during the colder months.

It’s durable against wear and tear. Rain, wind, heat or shine – exterior cladding (if installed properly) provides an all-weather solution to the exterior of a building. 

It adds visual aesthetic appeal. There is something satisfying about choosing the type of finish for your home’s façade – not only in terms of material, but also for colours and textures. Be sure to select one which complements your house’s design style!

3. The types of cladding to add style: Brick

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style house Bricks
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

As a tried-and-tested material for centuries, brick is still one of the most reliable options for exterior cladding. That’s because brick, in addition to being sturdy, is also known for its durability, insulating properties, fire resistance and low rate of moisture absorption. 

And are you aware of just how beautifully brick ages? Or in how many earthy colours it’s available? 

homify hint: Don’t have the time or money to clad an entire home in brick? Opt for brick veneers to get the same look.

4. The types of cladding to add style: Plaster and concrete

View towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio verandah,steel,concrete,steps,gabion walls,
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Plaster and concrete cladding were pioneered by the ancient Romans and Greeks. These days, however, they are mostly associated with houses from the 1930s and 1940s. 

Modern times have seen finishes which perfectly mimic those visual aesthetics of plaster and concrete, but with improved performance. And thankfully, a wide range of plaster-finished panels can be chosen (from super smooth to highly textured or patterned) to give your house the precise look you desire.

5. The types of cladding to add style: Metal

Extension en zinc, Briand Renault Architectes Briand Renault Architectes Modern houses
Briand Renault Architectes
Briand Renault Architectes

When it comes to metal cladding, aluminium and steel are the most popular choices. And while steel is more costly, yet more durable, aluminium does save you a pretty penny – however, it can easily be damaged in bad weather. 

While metal cladding does provide a unique look, it may lack good insulation performance. Be sure to research all your options and talk to the pros to ensure your choice protects your home from severe temperature alterations.

6. The types of cladding to add style: Timber

Covered Patio Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Patios Wood Wood effect timber deck,timber screens,off-shutter concrete,retractable awning
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

Covered Patio

Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

Regardless of where you live in South Africa, you are bound to find at least a few houses sporting timber cladding. That’s because no other options provide quite the same look and style as wood. The wide range of timber cladding styles (such as weatherboards or slat screens) and finishes offers an abundance of attractive options.

But keep in mind that timber degrades quickly and requires regular maintenance – much sooner than other cladding types. Eventually, those timber surfaces will need to be replaced altogether. And also remember that timber will warp and move over time; thus, be sure to factor this into your house’s façade design.

7. The types of cladding to add style: Stone

Arrival courtyard Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style house stone
Urban Habitat Architects

Arrival courtyard

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

Granite and slate are just some of the well-known options used for exterior wall cladding in South Africa. As a stunning natural material, stones or stone panels are often used to create a focal point for house exteriors. And stone works great with other cladding types.

Stone cladding looks especially striking in rural settings, where those stone surfaces can blend in with the landscapes for a timeless look.

Regardless of which material you choose for your home’s cladding, be sure to focus on both practicality and visual beauty. And always make use of a professional for optimum results.

Speaking of beautiful houses, we have these 12 ways to add texture to your walls.

9 gorgeous living room designs in Pretoria
Which cladding material would you choose for your house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks