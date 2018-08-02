​Exterior house cladding: 7 things you need to know

Not too fond of your house’s exterior surfaces? Tired of having to worry about its longevity and durability (especially in our hectic South African climate)? Fortunately, painting is not your only option for adding style, class and practicality to the outsides of your house.

External wall cladding is not only the latest trend, it’s also been used by architects and home builders for quite some time. Protecting the exterior surfaces of structures and adding both comfort and convenience, cladding also ensures a distinctive value that sets your house apart from the rest.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the wonderful world of cladding.