​Interior architecture or design? Advice from Johannesburg designers

Nowadays, many interior designers are becoming more involved with the architectural and technical aspects of interior design, and less with the decorative, soft furnishings side. Gone are the days when an interior designer, for instance, only picked out living room scatter cushions and bedroom curtains.

And when it comes to education, many interior design courses have been renamed as interior architecture degrees to more accurately reflect what they cover. The popularity of these courses has improved significantly and has led to an increase of architecturally savvy designers. In turn, this has made it even more difficult to distinguish between architecture and interior design.

But to find out how interior architecture differs from architecture, interior design and interior decoration, let’s try and explain the differing roles and responsibilities of all of these professions.