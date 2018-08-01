9 gorgeous living room designs in Pretoria

The lounge or living room of a house is one of the first things most people see when they enter a home. Explore premier designer living rooms Pretoria for inspiration.
Experienced designers at DESSINER INTERIOR ARCHITECTURAL know that exclusive homes require outstanding living spaces and with a large room you can let your imagination run wild. Combine lavish fine art with luxury furnishings to create a magnificent space of your choosing.
Come and explore some of the most beautiful living room ideas in Pretoria with interior designs that inspires!
This living room expresses chic decadence featuring layers of neutral colours to open up the space even more. The spherical-like light fixtures add to that chic display of elegance while the whites and large glass windows reflect ample light.
This simple, yet beautiful home has this wonderful lounge displaying a flat screen TV for media enjoyment and comfortable seating with tables for added space. This is a lovely space to socilaise with friends and family or to simply enjoy the simplistic comfort of your home.
This living room absorbs the natural light of the outdoors coming in. This airy room is light and carefree featuring natural whites, grays and browns. What's also great about this living space is that it doubles as an entertainment area that spills over into the outdoor patio for accommodating more people and enjoying great company.
Mood lighting as is seen with the use of down lights is a great way to set the ambiance of a living space. This cozy lounge uses down lights to set the tone of the room combined with the wall cladding for that rustic feel. This is a typical example of a modern, family room.
Few things can light up a room the way art does. In this living room Dessigner Interior Architectural uses fine art to accentuate the beauty of this open space. The living room also incorporates clever light fixtures to even the tone and combines contemporary furniture to finish off the overall look.
A great lounge creates the perfect setting of comfort and entertainment. Dessigner Interior Architectural Pretoria created the perfect relaxed space in this living room featuring modern couches and tables as well as stylish lighting for that touch of exclusiveness.
This neutrally set living room gives that sense of a modern day studio featuring the beautiful ambient lighting and gray scale furniture. The reflection of the mirrored backdrop adds that chic sophystication as displlayed in this Pretoria home. This is simplicity in a marriage of designer chic.
The living room is a space known for comfort and entertainment, this room is a perfect display of casual bliss featuring a large L-shaped seating area, with two ottomans, and a large square coffee table. The large glass window and stone wall adds balance to the geometric accents that makes this living room something truly special.
Sometimes creating the best piece of art is to be totally different from the rest. This magnificent home features this ultra modern living room complete with fine art and modern lighting, it is a display of finesse and attention to detail drawing in on its appreciation of arts and crafts.
