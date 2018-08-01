Explore smart architectural designs in eCo Park Bloemfontein

Modern houses are changing all the time. Incorporating eco-friendly architecture to help enjoy a self-sustaining lifestyle while staying true to the natural surrounds, is becoming more frequent.
If you want to enjoy a fresh look at modern architecture, contemporary living and open, eco-friendly spaces, then you are in the right place! The eCo Park in Bloemfontein is a 8100 sqm, multi-tenant corporate office space. It merges with nature to create thorough beauty in house designs, and thus becomes the picture-perfect display of modern living and fine architecture.
With nature in mind, the experts from PROPERTY COMMERCE ARCHITECTS create a space dedicated to an eco-friendly lifestyle. These spacious rooftops double up as entertainment spaces, ’zen gardening’ potential and simply a gorgeous tranquil escape from the bustling surrounds. The curtain walls serve for maximum natural light absorption that lights up the interior.
While paying careful attention to the structural design of eCo Park, the architects also make use of the natural sunlight which makes a calming display on overcast rainy days. The large glass curtain walls allow for natural light no matter what the weather forecast, creating a sublime and endless flow of interior space.
Making use of the sun's rays is a genius way of regenerating electricity in an earth-friendly manner. The eCo Park estate in Bloemfontein incorporates UV panels to absorb the sun's ray energy and save on electrical use. The more UV (solar panels) used in the architectural structure, the more heat generation and energy on a sustainable level.
Wild Olive Estate in Bloemfontein has always been admired for modern architecture designs and eCo Park is another example of how these skilled architects blend nature with contemporary styling. Synchronizing with the natural elements and surrounds in the best way to ensure harmony and continuous natural living.
Straight lines give the feel of modernism and a contemporary lifestyle. With the spacious architectural design that casts a beautiful sense of grandeur and opulence amidst the charms of nature itself. The professionals create a tranquil living space for the users without disrupting the natural haven of the critters who call the open fields and spaces their home.
A spacious balcony makes for an exciting entertainment area overlooking a tremendous view of a blend of lush greenery with dashes of simplistic face brick, slab and metal structures. This property makes way for spacious parking and weather-perfect scenery.
Are you feeling inspired by modern eco change for your home? Let the professionals at homify assist you today!