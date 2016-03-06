Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Small Urban Oasis to Magnificent Modular Homes

Here at homify we've decided to start giving you a Top 5 roundup, featuring what's been of most interest to YOU over the last seven days.

Our first ever ZA Top 5 kicks off with a small, urban home that perfectly teams simplicity and functionality, and wraps up with a stunning modular house. We're giving you the chance to imagine yourself in these creative, intuitive homes scattered across the planet, once again.

Get comfortable, grab your coffee and get ready for a Sunday morning of enjoying our most popular articles of the week.

Don't forget to let us know which was your favourite, or if you liked something else we featured this week, in the comments!