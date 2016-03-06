Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Small Urban Oasis to Magnificent Modular Homes

Here at homify we've decided to start giving you a Top 5 roundup, featuring what's been of most interest to YOU over the last seven days.
Our first ever ZA Top 5 kicks off with a small, urban home that perfectly teams simplicity and functionality, and wraps up with a stunning modular house. We're giving you the chance to imagine yourself in these creative, intuitive homes scattered across the planet, once again.
Get comfortable, grab your coffee and get ready for a Sunday morning of enjoying our most popular articles of the week.
Don't forget to let us know which was your favourite, or if you liked something else we featured this week, in the comments!
Our most popular post this week, was this small, urban oasis house.
Combining ceramics and natural tones, the architects have crated a warm and natural exterior, allowing the home to blend beautifully into the natural surroundings.
The architects have carefully placed the cube among palm trees and lush bushes to ensure the space works together and to achieve a particular overall look and feel—the cube effect.
The open windows help to transition the interior and the exterior, creating a two-way space of warmth and style. Notice how the designers have included a soft light on the exterior wall of the house, illuminating the garden area, making it a pleasant place to hose an evening braais, or just to keep an eye on the kids while they play.
For more advice on exterior lights, check out these: Outdoor Lighting Ideas For Modern Houses.
It can take several years to complete a house, from the design process until the day you move in can span up to several years. The time in-between is characterised by a multitude of actions taking place: purchasing a plot, pouring the foundation, selecting the right equipment for the building process, etc.
As with all things in life, architecture is constantly evolving and changing, and contemporary development addresses this lengthy problem by introducing solutions to the traditional home. In this case, prefabricated modular homes, which reduce the construction time and the cost.
This home, designed by Spanish team Casas Cube shows us that just because the construction time and cost has been significantly reduced, the styling and aesthetics don't suffer.
Coming in at number three is our list of grills that make for the best braais.
A barbecue represents time spent with our loved ones – we gather outside to enjoy some great company grill up delicious food. However, we search for opportunities to barbecue for more than just the social reason; food takes on an extra special, unique taste when prepared on the grill, and it is simply delicious.
Having your own grill in the outdoor area means getting out of the house and enjoying the fresh air and nature. Here we introduce options for all different types of grills, regardless of the space that you've got to work with.
It appears that we all need more information on how to value our homes, because our fourth most popular story this week is all about expert advice.
Whether your motivation is selling, a change of scenery, or just wanting to make your own living space more comfortable, updated and modern, you don't necessarily need to spend a whole lot of money.
Fixing up parts of the home that you know will be a cause for concern for any prospective buyer is a good start. If you're willing to put a little bit of money in to give your home the refresh it needs, we've got the best expert advice that you need.
It appears that you guys are loving modular homes—maybe it's the compact, modern designs, maybe it's the value or maybe it's the edgy, creative architecture.
In this ideabook, we share with you this ingenious way to live the dream of having a house, without the huge effort and expense that it usually comes with. If you hadn't heard of modular homes before, this week on homify will certainly have acquainted you with them. They consist of units or modules built in a factory and then assembled on the site of your choice—perhaps the beach, maybe a field—anywhere that you desire.
They're of high quality and can be customised to suit any design, be upgraded and they've always passed a series of checks and certifications.
If you didn't already see them this week, or if you simply loved them - take a look now.
Come back this time next week for a look at the stories that rate the highest over the next seven days.