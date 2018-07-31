​A lovingly restored heritage building in Cape Town

Out with the old, in with the new – that’s the theme of today’s homify 360° discovery, where restoration-and-renovation company Renov8 Construction in Cape Town take the wheel.

Located in Wynberg, Cape Town, this project was a 12-month team effort to restore and renovate a Class 2 Heritage Site building. Originally built during the 1800s, this approximately 300m² structure today flaunts a fresh new look as a fabric and homeware showroom of Hertex.

Let’s see how it was done!