​A lovingly restored heritage building in Cape Town

Out with the old, in with the new – that’s the theme of today’s homify 360° discovery, where restoration-and-renovation company Renov8 Construction in Cape Town take the wheel.
Located in Wynberg, Cape Town, this project was a 12-month team effort to restore and renovate a Class 2 Heritage Site building. Originally built during the 1800s, this approximately 300m² structure today flaunts a fresh new look as a fabric and homeware showroom of Hertex.
Let’s see how it was done!
In terms of kerb appeal, this post-renovated building now flaunts a fresh, inviting look. Since this building dates back to the 1800s, the project required major refurbishment and restoration works in order to preserve most of the structure’s vintage look and style.
Before work on the project started, the building was in quite a state.
While maintaining most of the building’s colonial look from the 1800s, a firm amount of modern style was also included, especially with the interiors. Here, a neutral colour palette of off-whites and creams ensure a visually spacious and welcoming ambience, enhanced by the incoming natural light through the windows.
Regarding the single door frame remained, as shown in the picture, ’this was part of the original building that could be restored and refurbished and it was imperative to the Heritage classification of this building that this door frame be left where it was. As a result, the final product showed a free standing or floating doorframe against the wall.’
At last, work is completed! With a new staircase and upmarket lighting (including this new low-hanging chandelier) ensuring warm glows of a contemporary nature, the interiors are now ready to start business.
Let’s indulge in a few more images that speak of this successful restoration!
