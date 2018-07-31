An exclusive property renovation by Johannesburg architects

The Waterfall Country Village Residence in Midrand stays true to harnessing natural elements when designers blend red face brick, stone and concrete textures throughout the outdoor entertainment pool area. The pool is a modest splash type that allows for that refreshing dip on a hot summer's day that is just enough too cool off without wasting H2O.

