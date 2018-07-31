Your browser is out-of-date.

​4 easy renovation projects for Johannesburg homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Living room
When it comes to giving your house a new look (inside or outside), Randburg-based Stacy Steel Works and Renovations pretty much offer it all. As a prime restoration and renovation company, their services include, but are not limited to, painting, tiling, kitchen makeovers, burglar bars, handrails, carports and shadeports, and security walls.

Best of all is that, should you need to make use of their professional services, they will visit your house, estimate the scale and price of the planned project, and provide a free quotation.

Let’s take a look at four of their recent projects.

1. Residential renovation

Thanks to the commitment of Stacy Steel Works and Renovations, this modern house boasts an enticing (and elegant) new look that makes it perfect for the contemporary style of the 21st century.

2. Exterior renovation

For this project, this modern family home (complete with pool and outhouse) underwent an exterior façade makeover via a grey, sleek finish.

3. Interior renovation

For an improved interior look (and to enhance your house’s value), what could be a better project than enhancing the heart of your home – the kitchen?

4. Boundary wall upgrade

Building houses with optimum safety is nothing new in South Africa. To enhance this house’s security level, the pros opted for sturdy security walls that are committed to keeping water damage out (pillars were built to strengthen the wall and plastering using plaster key).

Speaking of upgrades, take a look at A Sandton kitchen renovation to inspire you. You may also be interested in these Effective home security tips for all South Africans in 2018

Which renovation/upgrading project could your house use?

