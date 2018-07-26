​The Sandton kitchen design that’s tastefully stylish

A palate for delectable cuisine; socialising with exceptional company; the tantalising flavours of incredible wines—these were part of the inspiration that kick-started a kitchen design by Durban-based professionals Linken Designs.

Knowing all too well that the heart of any home is about more than cooking, these seasoned pros illustrated via their design that a kitchen must also reflect one’s lifestyle and personality. But perhaps more important was the fact that their design reiterated a little-known fact: you do not have to have a gigantic kitchen in order to enjoy a luxurious one.

Let’s see how the clever use of luxurious materials (like marble), high-gloss cabinetry, and a few stunning velvet bar stools took this kitchen design from ordinary to out of this world.