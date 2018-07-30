A R45m modern house by Johannesburg architects

Prime architectural firm Francois Marais Architects is in charge of today’s find; a striking modern home in Bedfordview that showcases exactly why these professionals are so well known in their field.

It’s no mystery why this project was named “Home on a Hill”, as this gorgeous home is perched on a hill overlooking the Johannesburg cityscape. Due to the uniqueness of the site, it allowed the architects to design a sculptural element on the landscape. Set high up on a hill, the position allowed the house form to become a sort of rock feature protruding from the landscape.

But even though that magnificent view is one of this house’s main features, it’s also its physical structure and glamorous interiors that should be noted.

The total cost of this glorious design? A cool R45 million.