A R45m modern house by Johannesburg architects

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Prime architectural firm Francois Marais Architects is in charge of today’s find; a striking modern home in Bedfordview that showcases exactly why these professionals are so well known in their field.

It’s no mystery why this project was named “Home on a Hill”, as this gorgeous home is perched on a hill overlooking the Johannesburg cityscape. Due to the uniqueness of the site, it allowed the architects to design a sculptural element on the landscape. Set high up on a hill, the position allowed the house form to become a sort of rock feature protruding from the landscape. 

But even though that magnificent view is one of this house’s main features, it’s also its physical structure and glamorous interiors that should be noted. 

The total cost of this glorious design? A cool R45 million.

A dazzling façade

A welcoming look FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Already on the outside our breaths are taken away – just see how the various storeys are neatly stacked atop one another. Adding to the modern vibe is that soft earthy colour palette, enhanced superbly by the artificial lighting sources adding a strong dose of dazzle to the façade.

A sloping site

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
And just to reiterate, this gorgeous structure really is situated on a sloping site, enhancing not only that magnificent cityscape view, but also the majestic presence of this modern home.

An open-plan delight

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
For the heart of the home, an open-plan layout was chosen. Here we see how the kitchen, dining area and lounge all share a seamless layout, plus a top-notch view of the surrounding cityscape.

The hot spot

More space quickly and easily FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
As far as socialising goes, this house is ripe and ready, judging by this amazingly spacious deck flowing out of the interiors and into a swimming pool (which also gets to share in that fantastic view). 

Let’s get more inspired by this gorgeous design of a house.

A subtle style FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
Wonderful in wood FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
Simple, yet effective FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
And speaking of million-rand views, you need to check out The tranquil style of Salt Rock’s House BellaVida.

A dream design, or not your style at all – tell us what you think of this house!

