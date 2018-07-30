​An interior design gem in Johannesburg

Our latest homify 360° discovery is a true gem: a modern beauty proudly standing in Johannesburg. Known as ‘House Parkwood’, this is one of the prime portfolio pieces of Spegash Interiors.
In the words of Spegash founder and owner, Sharon, herself: “It’s my role to expand on the look and feel that appeals to my clients – ultimately their personalities must shine through. I’m known for being adventurous, and I like to push my clients a little – whether that’s trying cutting-edge materials or an unexpected palette. Over many years I’ve established a network of trusted suppliers and contractors – professionals, whom I count on to give the very best service and highest quality of manufacture. From private residences to large-scale malls, my hallmark is one of beauty, function and purpose.”
Before we explore this house’s interiors, we first pause to let our jaws drop on the outside of this modern-meets-classic splendour. With an earthy/neutral colour palette, the house enjoys a soft ambience on the outside, with a range of motifs and textures ensuring stunning character.
See how beautifully the fresh greens of the garden/landscaping complement the creamy hues of the façade.
Through a glass (with wooden detail) door we go, straight into the majestic foyer. But even standing on the front porch we can catch a glimpse of a very eclectic interior style.
Our favourite piece from this angle? That sublime chandelier dangling from above, ensuring a well-lit entryway as well as a firm dose of elegance. You know what they say about first impressions…
Now that’s fresh dining with a picturesque view! While a handful of characteristic patterns and textures steer this dining space far away from being labelled dull, a breath of fresh air and garden view flood in via those generous glass doors.
And with a fish pond literally a hop and a skip away, this makes for one of the most exquisite dining room designs (and locations) we’ve ever witnessed!
Ready for loads more interior inspiration? Scroll down and enjoy…
