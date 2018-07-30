Your browser is out-of-date.

​An interior design gem in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Classic Appeal of House Parkwood
Our latest homify 360° discovery is a true gem: a modern beauty proudly standing in Johannesburg. Known as ‘House Parkwood’, this is one of the prime portfolio pieces of Spegash Interiors.

In the words of Spegash founder and owner, Sharon, herself: “It’s my role to expand on the look and feel that appeals to my clients – ultimately their personalities must shine through. I’m known for being adventurous, and I like to push my clients a little – whether that’s trying cutting-edge materials or an unexpected palette. Over many years I’ve established a network of trusted suppliers and contractors – professionals, whom I count on to give the very best service and highest quality of manufacture. From private residences to large-scale malls, my hallmark is one of beauty, function and purpose.”

The fabulous façade

The Fabulous Façade
Spegash Interiors

The Fabulous Façade

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Before we explore this house’s interiors, we first pause to let our jaws drop on the outside of this modern-meets-classic splendour. With an earthy/neutral colour palette, the house enjoys a soft ambience on the outside, with a range of motifs and textures ensuring stunning character. 

See how beautifully the fresh greens of the garden/landscaping complement the creamy hues of the façade.

Welcome!

Elegant Entrance
Spegash Interiors

Elegant Entrance

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Through a glass (with wooden detail) door we go, straight into the majestic foyer. But even standing on the front porch we can catch a glimpse of a very eclectic interior style.

Our favourite piece from this angle? That sublime chandelier dangling from above, ensuring a well-lit entryway as well as a firm dose of elegance. You know what they say about first impressions…

The dining room with a view

A Dining Room With A View
Spegash Interiors

A Dining Room With A View

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Now that’s fresh dining with a picturesque view! While a handful of characteristic patterns and textures steer this dining space far away from being labelled dull, a breath of fresh air and garden view flood in via those generous glass doors.

And with a fish pond literally a hop and a skip away, this makes for one of the most exquisite dining room designs (and locations) we’ve ever witnessed!

Ready for loads more interior inspiration? Scroll down and enjoy…

A Relaxing Lounge
Spegash Interiors

A Relaxing Lounge

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

The Dining Room View
Spegash Interiors

The Dining Room View

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Bedroom 1
Spegash Interiors

Bedroom 1

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

A Charming Courtyard
Spegash Interiors

A Charming Courtyard

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Bedroom 3
Spegash Interiors

Bedroom 3

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

A Bathroom of Royal Splendour
Spegash Interiors

A Bathroom of Royal Splendour

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

A Bathroom of Royal Splendour
Spegash Interiors

A Bathroom of Royal Splendour

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

The Heart of the Home
Spegash Interiors

The Heart of the Home

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

The Secret Garden
Spegash Interiors

The Secret Garden

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Bedroom 3
Spegash Interiors

Bedroom 3

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

