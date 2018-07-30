​An interior design gem in Johannesburg

Our latest homify 360° discovery is a true gem: a modern beauty proudly standing in Johannesburg. Known as ‘House Parkwood’, this is one of the prime portfolio pieces of Spegash Interiors.

In the words of Spegash founder and owner, Sharon, herself: “It’s my role to expand on the look and feel that appeals to my clients – ultimately their personalities must shine through. I’m known for being adventurous, and I like to push my clients a little – whether that’s trying cutting-edge materials or an unexpected palette. Over many years I’ve established a network of trusted suppliers and contractors – professionals, whom I count on to give the very best service and highest quality of manufacture. From private residences to large-scale malls, my hallmark is one of beauty, function and purpose.”