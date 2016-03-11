Combining old and new furniture is a must!

The old classics have their own charm. If you love old buildings, wooden beams, original tiling and antique moldings, but you also have a passion for contemporary design and modern design, that's not a problem. You can follow your two passions and you will find the most surprising result.

In fact, there is nothing quite like an old apartment decorated with modern furnishings to create a stunning contrast and develop a fabulous interior that combines old charm with the beauty of the modern.

If this is your style, then go ahead and look at this ideabook where there are wonderful ideas that show you how to furnish an old interior space with new modern furniture. You can find the best solutions to achieve a spectacular connection between the modern feel and the old charm.