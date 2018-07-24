Architects' tips for perfect house plans in Johannesburg

Like any proper project in life, designing a house also goes hand-in-hand with decent planning – and part of that crucial planning is including a house plan.

A house plan is the architectural representation of a client’s idea on how the different purposes of the house will be arranged. Basically, if you plan on building a house, you need to have a plan of what you want your house to be.

On the road to designing your dream home, do not only rely on what your architect will provide. By all means, give him/her your views as wall, ensuring that the final design incorporates some of your personal style – after all, you’ll be the one living there!

For this to be implemented correctly, you will need to hire a licensed structural engineer to analyse the design and provide additional drawings and calculations required for your house plan.