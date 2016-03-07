7 ideas for a 70s throwback!

Culture and society in the 60's and 70's, were reflected in the prominence of youth. The desire for revolutionary change and the need to take radical, avant-garde action and to break with the systemic attitudes of the time, were the hallmarks of the culture of a large part of society in those years.

Almost no sphere of cultural life, including the home, was alien to the spirit of transformation of everything that exists, in which influences from abroad were advanced, mainly from Europe and the United States, which were the most intermingled societies.

These changes were reflected in the music, alternative artists and the intellectuals of architecture and decoration. Fittingly, decoration is precisely what we will talk about in this ideabook.

The 70's was a decade in which exuberance was at the order of the day, the explosive colours and disco were the expression of all those dreams and yearnings sought after by society, where we began to see a new ecological awareness, pacifism and spiritualism. Let’s take a trip backwards in time to briefly relive these circumstances.