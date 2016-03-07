7 ideas for a 70s throwback!

Culture and society in the 60's and 70's, were reflected in the prominence of youth. The desire for revolutionary change and the need to take radical, avant-garde action and to break with the systemic attitudes of the time, were the hallmarks of the culture of a large part of society in those years.
Almost no sphere of cultural life, including the home, was alien to the spirit of transformation of everything that exists, in which influences from abroad were advanced, mainly from Europe and the United States, which were the most intermingled societies.
These changes were reflected in the music, alternative artists and the intellectuals of architecture and decoration. Fittingly, decoration is precisely what we will talk about in this ideabook.
The 70's was a decade in which exuberance was at the order of the day, the explosive colours and disco were the expression of all those dreams and yearnings sought after by society, where we began to see a new ecological awareness, pacifism and spiritualism. Let’s take a trip backwards in time to briefly relive these circumstances.
No matter the decade, bedrooms should always retain convenience and comfort to promote relaxation and rest.
In the 70's, wood was one of the darling materials in construction. In this design by Ferraro Habitat, we found several features that represent the seventies style.
The textiles used to be velvety and in this chamber we found several examples: colourful cushions keeping the joy of movement, upholstered in this soft and delicate material. The bedding also has these notes, as well as finding the character of orange tones that blend with the warmth of wood in a relaxed and cheerful room.
‘Vintage’ refers directly to the past through objects that were designed and manufactured in the period to which the style belongs. Usually it is associated with pieces of great designers which is currently kept in good condition and acquire a high economic value.
In this ideabook, we are back to the 70's—a decade that shapes the environment with an explosion of colour and psychedelic tapestries in the way of walls painted with geometric shapes.
Two of the most prolific furniture designs of this decade were the tam-tam stool and globe chairs, and with the design of Disbar Papeles Pintados we welcome colour and fun.
With the furniture here we can see how imagination and creativity go to work, leaving aside straight lines to make way for curved furniture. In the living room couches and overstuffed sofas gained much popularity, largely because of its convenience.
The designers experimented with ways to create a truly different look, using variations of the curved sofa, tables with a long circular base, chrome, and plush chairs which are round or spherical.
The furniture is upholstered with a vinyl coated fabric called Naugahyde, and chamois leather and plastic also won great popularity. You cannot miss the carpets, occupying all available space while more plush is much better.
Courtesy of Design Intervention, we are privy to the best example to show all the features that represent this decade’s decoration in the living room
The explosion of colour was not reduced to certain rooms. In kitchens they it also filled the spaces with life and joy. The orange colour is characteristic of this decade, so it is ideal for cooking. Orange is associated with intense aromas and flavours. It is also the colour is also of fun, sociability and joy—characteristics that represent the society of the time.
A characteristic detail in design patterns, is the flower. The representative flower of this time was a design similar to that drawn by young children: the petals of the flower look like tears or drops.
Flavia Case Felici takes us back to the time with this cheerful and colourful kitchen where we see the detail in flowery wall mosaics.
Technology, the rise of new materials, bold forms and innovative objects prevailed in the interiors of the decade, leaving aside strict elegance to make way for eccentric designs and somewhat absurd ensembles that defined a new era in interior design.
Plastic finds its highest expression in the furniture of this decade, from chairs and sofas to tables – all installed with the next big thing in construction materials.
In this image, designers Franko & Co give us a small sample of the eclectic that could become a corner in the house. Curved and laminated furniture to the wall highlighted in bright and vibrant colours, and with recycling beginning to establish its presence the bottles as decorative pieces seems like a good choice.
In this room by Studioroca, we can perceive the nostalgic air of the time. Elegant and distinguished, this space incorporates in its design characteristic elements such as low tables with chrome tubular frames, furniture with simple lines, features in a modern style, beautiful upholstery in leather and suede – all elements mentioned as favourites of the time.
Wood creates a comforting atmosphere and the most discreet and sober carpet merges with the floor and ceiling to give extra warmth.
Well, if you liked the colours and textures of this time, do not refuse the desire and bring these colours and textures to your home by designing a small corner with pieces made by yourself.
What do you think about making a bench with pallets? Pinewood was representative of the 70's and is the wood that make these great blades so versatile. You can also make those round stools that look fabulous on the floor with a couple of old tires, covered with thicker and resistant rope and a good adhesive. The result is exceptional and you contribute to eco-consciousness and recycling.
Place colourful pieces in your home that give a touch of, emphasising the elements we mentioned here, and presto! Your home can be taken out of a 70’s décor catalogue.