Create Feng Shui bliss in your kitchen

Today at homify, we are bringing you fabulous ideas to organize one of the most important places in the home, with the philosophy of Feng Shui: the kitchen. The kitchen is the perfect space to apply this philosophy, since the elements of the tradition was already present—dishwasher represents water, wood cabinets, stove and oven represent fire, marble counter tops or granite refer to earth, and finally appliances, which are metal elements.

This knowledge can assist us in harmoniously locating each of these elements in the kitchen, seeking to focus and distribute the energy flowing into it, making it more enjoyable for preparing food and enjoying meals, and maximizing values you get out of the space. In the philosophy of Feng Shui, we are told that inside the home the kitchen is the second most important energy source in the house and therefore all people who live in the house must be involved in the activities within it. So lighting a burner at least once a day, if only to heat water or food, allows for the renewal and circulation of energy.