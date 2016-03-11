Grand ideas for small bedrooms

Apartment living is not for the faint of heart, everyone loves a spacious home… a home that allows for everything we have ever wanted. But, unfortunately for most people, living in an apartment is a modern reality. However, with some creativity and charm, even the most diminutive apartments can be attractive, stylish and even look a bit grander.

This Ideabook compiled by the homify team will look at tips and tricks to create the illusion of a larger bedroom. A private area with a personal touch that is bright and airy, a special space to relax and unwind after a long day at work and just enjoy the peace and tranquillity of silence and serenity. So let's not waste any more time and get started!