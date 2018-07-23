​A stunning interior design project in Johannesburg

For upscale style (and our latest homify 360° discovery), we turn to Deborah Garth Interior Design in Johannesburg.
One of South Africa’s premier professionals in the design industry, Deborah Garth’s award-winning portfolio speaks of a passion for remodelling spacious homes and private commercial spaces. More than 26 years’ experience goes into this firm’s daily workings of upgrading the homes of corporate executives, business owners, lawyers, engineers, and other professionals.
With a client list that extends to Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Cornwall, England, Deborah Garth’s skills also include the designing and refurbishment of offices and retail outlets, including shopping mall stores, beauty salons, an advertising agency and exhibition stands.
Let’s get inspired by this deluxe home renovation.
A bold blue, L-shaped sofa steals the show in the seating section of this open-plan layout, which includes a lounge, dining area and kitchen.
Throughout this renovation project, the professionals implemented the minimalism concept. With an adequate dose of lighting (both natural and artificial), plus soft, warm fabrics, some much-needed balance was brought to the space.
The end result? A design with warmth, personality and a welcoming ambience with not a hint of clutter in sight.
Bet you haven’t seen a styled-up garage like this! Although the use of art in a garage is most unconventional, the results (when implemented correctly) are quite refreshing.
Thanks to careful collaboration between the art manufacturers and the professionals behind this project, state-of-the-art visuals now adorn this space.
A minimalist space, indeed, yet the use of strategic art ensures a strong visual balance that is far from empty or dull.
When it comes to South African homes, the home office is quite underrated. Since technology allows most to work remotely (from home), more attention needs to go into the look of a home office.
In this instance, the space is furnished in a way that allows for office work, as well as meetings, to take place in a styled environment. A cabinet takes care of storage, ensuring no clutter distracts from the beauty of this visually enticing space.
Last but not least, the minimalist bathroom that flaunts a most sophisticated look, thanks to its use of marble and creamy colours. Don’t overlook the floating cabinet which expertly creates the illusion of space.
And thanks to a firm commitment to natural- and artificial lighting, this bathroom is kept light and bright.
Next up for your inspiration: The creatively classic house design in Johannesburg, and The sleek and stunning dream house of Johannesburg.