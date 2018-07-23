​A stunning interior design project in Johannesburg

For upscale style (and our latest homify 360° discovery), we turn to Deborah Garth Interior Design in Johannesburg.

One of South Africa’s premier professionals in the design industry, Deborah Garth’s award-winning portfolio speaks of a passion for remodelling spacious homes and private commercial spaces. More than 26 years’ experience goes into this firm’s daily workings of upgrading the homes of corporate executives, business owners, lawyers, engineers, and other professionals.

With a client list that extends to Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Cornwall, England, Deborah Garth’s skills also include the designing and refurbishment of offices and retail outlets, including shopping mall stores, beauty salons, an advertising agency and exhibition stands.

Let’s get inspired by this deluxe home renovation.