​A stunning interior design project in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
STUNNING HOME RENOVATION IN PROGRESS PART 2 (VR video walk-through), Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
For upscale style (and our latest homify 360° discovery), we turn to Deborah Garth Interior Design in Johannesburg. 

One of South Africa’s premier professionals in the design industry, Deborah Garth’s award-winning portfolio speaks of a passion for remodelling spacious homes and private commercial spaces. More than 26 years’ experience goes into this firm’s daily workings of upgrading the homes of corporate executives, business owners, lawyers, engineers, and other professionals.

With a client list that extends to Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Cornwall, England, Deborah Garth’s skills also include the designing and refurbishment of offices and retail outlets, including shopping mall stores, beauty salons, an advertising agency and exhibition stands.

Let’s get inspired by this deluxe home renovation.

The traditional lounge

Traditional Lounge Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd traditional,lounge,sitting room,family room,blue velvet,soft furnishing,bright light,lighting
A bold blue, L-shaped sofa steals the show in the seating section of this open-plan layout, which includes a lounge, dining area and kitchen. 

Throughout this renovation project, the professionals implemented the minimalism concept. With an adequate dose of lighting (both natural and artificial), plus soft, warm fabrics, some much-needed balance was brought to the space.

The end result? A design with warmth, personality and a welcoming ambience with not a hint of clutter in sight.

The gallery garage

The gallery garage Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd double garage,art,wall art,street scene,black floor tiles
Bet you haven’t seen a styled-up garage like this! Although the use of art in a garage is most unconventional, the results (when implemented correctly) are quite refreshing. 

Thanks to careful collaboration between the art manufacturers and the professionals behind this project, state-of-the-art visuals now adorn this space.

A minimalist bedroom

Minimalism Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd minimalism,art,soft furniture
A minimalist space, indeed, yet the use of strategic art ensures a strong visual balance that is far from empty or dull.

The African-styled study

African Study aka Home Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd home office,study room,african art,leather,lighting
When it comes to South African homes, the home office is quite underrated. Since technology allows most to work remotely (from home), more attention needs to go into the look of a home office. 

In this instance, the space is furnished in a way that allows for office work, as well as meetings, to take place in a styled environment. A cabinet takes care of storage, ensuring no clutter distracts from the beauty of this visually enticing space.

The modern bathroom

Modern Bathroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd bathroom,bathroom lighting,marble flooring,marble tiles,small space,less is more,minimalism
Last but not least, the minimalist bathroom that flaunts a most sophisticated look, thanks to its use of marble and creamy colours. Don’t overlook the floating cabinet which expertly creates the illusion of space.

And thanks to a firm commitment to natural- and artificial lighting, this bathroom is kept light and bright. 

Next up for your inspiration: The creatively classic house design in Johannesburg, and The sleek and stunning dream house of Johannesburg.

​A fabulous family house design in Johannesburg
We’re curious to know what you think of this house’s new look...

