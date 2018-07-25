​5 luxury designs from Sandton architects (with plans)

We’re off to the high-end location of Sandton, Johannesburg, for our newest homify 360° discovery. Here is where Peridot Architects will showcase some of their upmarket designs (including one that broke through the borders of South Africa) for architectural inspiration.
Let’s see what these seasoned professionals are capable of…
As per the client’s request, Victorian-style apartments were designed. With open layouts, these plans allow for greater customisation than traditional Victorian-style flats. For extra style and functionality, these plans also feature larger bathrooms, walk-in closets, and kitchens designed for modern, up-to-date appliances.
Some of the more eye-catching features of this project include:
• Steep gables
• Front porches and balconies with spindle railings
• A deliciously adorned exterior trim
• Columns
• Cornices
• Bay windows.
For an enhanced lifestyle, this single-family home (flaunting large open spaces) was designed around a generous double-volume entertainment space, flanked on both sides by a kitchen and dining area.
For the upstairs storey, the bedrooms operate in a similar L-form layout, circling the main entertainment space. The dramatic central double volume also features a large glazing, diminishing the boundaries between the interior rooms and exterior spaces.
For this luxurious project, the professionals left South Africa for the capital of Nigeria, Abuja. An executive apartment design was requested, built on a site which creates a magnificent opportunity to contribute to the metropolis streetscape.
As per the brief, each apartment contains four bedrooms, along with top-notch modern amenities.
Let’s have a look at some more prime projects, courtesy of Peridot Architects.
Ever wondered why so many projects are showcased in 3D? Get the scoop with Architects' advice on 3D house plans (in Pretoria).