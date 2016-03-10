The minimalist look your small apartment needs now!

If you have ever thought that combining a minimalist style apartment with a smaller space would be difficult then you are mistaken—the one has nothing to do with the other. In fact, minimalist decor makes a lot of sense in smaller spaces.

Minimalist means not filling up the home with all sorts of furniture and items. Instead you opt for a few well-chosen items. These will add decorative and functional elements to your home. Function is an incredibly important component of a minimalist style, as is simplicity. Combine this with clean lines and you've got it!

This is certainly a style that we at homify love! It adds a touch of elegance and a unique style to a home.