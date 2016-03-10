The minimalist look your small apartment needs now!

If you have ever thought that combining a minimalist style apartment with a smaller space would be difficult then you are mistaken—the one has nothing to do with the other. In fact, minimalist decor makes a lot of sense in smaller spaces.
Minimalist means not filling up the home with all sorts of furniture and items. Instead you opt for a few well-chosen items. These will add decorative and functional elements to your home. Function is an incredibly important component of a minimalist style, as is simplicity. Combine this with clean lines and you've got it!
This is certainly a style that we at homify love! It adds a touch of elegance and a unique style to a home.
When it comes to the kitchen, the logic is exactly the same. We don't have any special tips to give you—when it comes to minimalist, simplicity is the keyword!
We can illustrate this point with this beautiful design in the picture. The main colour in this kitchen is white, but its offset with a touch of green. It's little touches like this that make a big difference, providing that unique touch that we spoke about. It can also be in line with your tastes and style.
Picking up on the previous paragraph, when it comes to the act of decorating there is something that we must share with you. Although the minimalist style can be very simple, as mentioned below, everything needs to be designed with great care. No object can exist without a purpose.
In this living room, designed by Studio Arte, everything has been thought through, down to the last detail. The mirrors on the wall, the lamp on the table—everything has been planned.
When it comes to decorating a smaller space, you've got to keep it interesting!
One of the first things to take into consideration when it comes to choosing to decorate our home is the furniture. It is usually after we choose the furniture that we can start to consider the rest of the decor. The rest includes colours, patterns, textiles, carpets and so on.
When it comes to minimalist decor, you want to choose modern furniture that is simple in design.
In this photograph, you can see how elegance and taste work together. You may think that the living room looks a bit naked but everything is functional and carefully selected. Everything works and has been placed specifically in the right place. The light wooden floors, black rug and white walls come alive together.
You would never know, from looking at this design, that this is actually a small area!
Choose your furniture so that it fits into the dimensions of your home first and then start decorating.
Style and simplicity are two things that can exist wonderfully together. This example, a design by Mio Concept, speaks for itself.
This is a living room full of charisma, revealing a very personal and specific taste. To really understand this, we need to analyse the image that we see.
A white carpet takes up the entire living room and is framed by black tiled flooring. A translucent curtain covers the entire window, which takes up the entire one side of the wall.
There are two picture frames hanging above two armchairs, while a simple flat table is positioned in the centre of the space. The black sofas are the final touch, leaving us speechless! Without these wonderful places to sit, this room would not quite be the same. This fantastic style is achieved because of this great use of furniture.
Although we don't usually connect retro style with the concept of minimalist decor, this is a super trendy look and feel! Retro normally includes more conspicuous decor items and is more aesthetically guided.
So guess what? You can include both retro and minimalist styles as they co-exist beautifully in the same space. You'll see in this image that the palette of bright colours and simple design is enhanced by a large armchair. It transports us to a place of comfort and coziness.
Lastly, the bathroom can also be decorated in a minimalist style. We leave you with an example that truly stands out for its extreme simplicity and its very clean, sleek appearance.
White and light wood works incredibly well together in the bathroom, meeting all of the needs of a minimalist style.
The bathtub also works as a shower, taking up the same amount of space. This is great for a small bathroom.
