​A Tropical Paradise In The Suburbs

For today’s architectural wonder, we relocate all the way to Colombia, South America, to take a sneak peek at a modern construction. Camilo Pulido Architects pulled out all the stylish stops for this superb residence, which looks like a tropical island transformed into a spacious residence.
Stretching 580 square metres and boasting two floors, this resort-like house knows the secret of combining contemporary construction with tropical ambience. Let’s get tropically trendy!
As far as first impressions go, we are already quite pleased. The house’s front facade shows off a very neat face for any visiting guests. Its clean lined design pacts a straightforward, yet very powerful punch. Those abstract geometric shapes fit together as perfect as a designer puzzle.
And combined with that quiet palette of neutral tones (save for a dash of dark elements in the pillar and flooring), this house, on top of being stylish, manages to look clean and spacious as well.
On to the interiors, where the neutral colour tones opt for a more basic contrast between black and white. The ground floor is where we locate a large open floor-plan, which consists of the kitchen, dining room and living room.
The staircase, an open riser with a half landing, leads to the next storey, while a very generous window ensures that a good batch of natural lighting is introduced into both volumes.
As noted, the dining room and kitchen share an open space, ensuring that the stylish vibe has a barrier-less flow from one area to the other.
Black and white continue to adorn the interiors, yet here we get a dash of green hues as well to enhance that tropical ambience ever so slightly. Some stainless steel is introduced into the mix (in the form of kitchen appliances), as well as a sleek plate of glass for the dining table.
Lush and comfy couches mark the start of the living room, which flaunts fabulous tones such as pearl, cerulean and arctic blue. One cannot help but notice how strikingly those cool blues stand out among the white and black hues that dominate the interiors (which is exactly why white and black are considered classic and timeless, as they go perfectly well with any imaginable colour).
Thanks to those splendid sliding doors, natural light floods into the social area, causing those white tones to positively glow with style.
A swimming pool that demands our attention (and refuses to let it go) lies in wait outside. With its lagoon-shaped design and delicious mix of heavenly blues, the architects had no choice but to add palm trees. Sprouting fountains complete this tropical look perfectly.
Note how the curvy shape of the pool (and surrounding patio) contrasts with the linear, straightforward design of the rest of the house. This separates the exterior spaces quite uniquely from the interior ones, highlighting clearly which of the two is more relaxing.
In order to continue that spacious feeling of the interiors, a stretched patio was added to the outdoors. On the other side we see a wooden deck, complete with loungers to get the best view of that gorgeous pool. This presents the ideal spot for sunbathing, reading, dozing, socialising with friends… anything, really.
Plants and shrubs (and palm trees, of course) were added to bring in some soft touches of nature, combining those green hues wonderfully with the pool’s blue ones.
Al fresco dining is certainly a fun and unique experience – so, why not try showering outside as well? Integrated into the one corner of the patio, where the abundance of vegetation seems enhanced (for added privacy from prying neighbour eyes?), we locate the exterior shower.
Is this meant for feet rinsing before entering the house, or does it serve as a legitimate cleaning spot together with the inside bathrooms? We can’t say for sure, but we do know that it looks mighty appealing. A homify-approved design, for sure!
We just couldn’t conclude our tour without one last look at the pool/patio area, but this time we added some night sky to make the interior lighting come to life. Behold a stunning collection of glows, some cast against walls, others illuminating floor space, while others are dancing across pool waters. The ideal ambience for anything from a noisy pool party to a romantic midnight swim for two.
It is clear that space was an important element in the design of this fabulous residence. Every area, regardless of whether it’s the inside staircase or the exterior terrace, provides spacious room, allowing the house to flaunt its full potential.