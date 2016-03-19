​A Tropical Paradise In The Suburbs

Whether it’s a five-star mansion or a bachelor apartment, and whether it’s located on a Mediterranean beach or in the heart of a bustling metropolis, homify 360° will get the design scoop and share it with you.

For today’s architectural wonder, we relocate all the way to Colombia, South America, to take a sneak peek at a modern construction. Camilo Pulido Architects pulled out all the stylish stops for this superb residence, which looks like a tropical island transformed into a spacious residence.

Stretching 580 square metres and boasting two floors, this resort-like house knows the secret of combining contemporary construction with tropical ambience. Let’s get tropically trendy!