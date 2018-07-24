​A Sandton kitchen renovation to inspire you

The heart of the home; the favourite socialising space; the cooking hub… so many terms come to mind when thinking of the kitchen, and with good reason! Where else in the home can we whip up tantalising bites, socialise with friends, wine and dine, engage in after-hours work, let the kids do their homework, etc?

And since modern kitchens have become so practical (much more functional than the mere cooking-and-baking rooms they used to be), we applaud anybody giving their kitchen a new look via a renovation or mere little style touch-ups.

Enter interior design firm CS DESIGN from Sandton, Johannesburg, who undertook this renovation project to turn a once impractical space into a dream culinary zone…