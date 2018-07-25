​Ndiweni Architecture: 8 beautiful modern houses in Johannesburg

Johannesburg-based Ndiweni Architecture are in charge of today’s homify 360° gem, and this discovery (or should we say “discoveries”) focus on some of their most beautiful creations: modern residential houses in a variety of designs and sizes.
Taking the individual needs of each client into consideration, Ndiweni Architecture strives to maintain a high standard of professionalism by adapting to changing trends in the architectural industry. Their mission is to create a local as well as a global market through their specialized knowledge-based services. With a vision of becoming a leading architectural and construction firm, they pride themselves on their firm commitment to quality, integrity, responsiveness, and top-quality results.
Even though it’s a splendid modern design, we can’t help but enjoy a slight tropical vibe by looking at this splendid creation. Must be the raw stone surfaces complementing the fresh greens of the garden.
And that spacious wooden deck is the epitome of backyard socialising, entertaining and relaxation!
They say first impressions are vital; well, how about this front entrance with its massive cantilevered design and eye-catching lighting fixtures?
The modern design, yes, but this house does feature slight classical touches, like the curvy, adorned railings of the balcony and the charming overhang of the front entrance.
Our favourite piece here? Definitely the roof garden above the garage entrance, ensuring a bit of natural freshness for the house’s façade.
Let’s have a look at more of their exquisite designs…
