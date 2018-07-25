​Ndiweni Architecture: 8 beautiful modern houses in Johannesburg

Johannesburg-based Ndiweni Architecture are in charge of today’s homify 360° gem, and this discovery (or should we say “discoveries”) focus on some of their most beautiful creations: modern residential houses in a variety of designs and sizes.

Taking the individual needs of each client into consideration, Ndiweni Architecture strives to maintain a high standard of professionalism by adapting to changing trends in the architectural industry. Their mission is to create a local as well as a global market through their specialized knowledge-based services. With a vision of becoming a leading architectural and construction firm, they pride themselves on their firm commitment to quality, integrity, responsiveness, and top-quality results.