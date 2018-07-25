Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Ndiweni Architecture: 8 beautiful modern houses in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Johannesburg-based Ndiweni Architecture are in charge of today’s homify 360° gem, and this discovery (or should we say “discoveries”) focus on some of their most beautiful creations: modern residential houses in a variety of designs and sizes.  

Taking the individual needs of each client into consideration, Ndiweni Architecture strives to maintain a high standard of professionalism by adapting to changing trends in the architectural industry. Their mission is to create a local as well as a global market through their specialized knowledge-based services. With a vision of becoming a leading architectural and construction firm, they pride themselves on their firm commitment to quality, integrity, responsiveness, and top-quality results.

House 1

Modern double storey family house homify Modern houses architectural design,draughting
homify

Modern double storey family house

homify
homify
homify

Even though it’s a splendid modern design, we can’t help but enjoy a slight tropical vibe by looking at this splendid creation. Must be the raw stone surfaces complementing the fresh greens of the garden. 

And that spacious wooden deck is the epitome of backyard socialising, entertaining and relaxation!

Find out more: 9 Amazing Modern Houses!

House 2

Luxurious Home homify Modern houses architectural design,draughting
homify

Luxurious Home

homify
homify
homify

They say first impressions are vital; well, how about this front entrance with its massive cantilevered design and eye-catching lighting fixtures?

House 3

Country /Old Modern Feel Home homify Modern houses architecture,architectural design,draughting,design
homify

Country /Old Modern Feel Home

homify
homify
homify

The modern design, yes, but this house does feature slight classical touches, like the curvy, adorned railings of the balcony and the charming overhang of the front entrance.

Our favourite piece here? Definitely the roof garden above the garage entrance, ensuring a bit of natural freshness for the house’s façade.

Let’s have a look at more of their exquisite designs…

House 4

The modern green house homify Modern houses architectural design,draughting
homify

The modern green house

homify
homify
homify

House 5

Modern House Designs homify Modern houses architectural design,draughting,design
homify

Modern House Designs

homify
homify
homify

House 6

Modern House Designs homify Modern houses Architecture,Architectural Design,Draughting,Design
homify

Modern House Designs

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

House 7

Modern House Designs homify Modern houses Architecture,Architectural Design,Draughting,Design
homify

Modern House Designs

homify
homify
homify

House 8

Modern House Designs homify Modern houses Architecture,Architectural Design,Draughting,Design
homify

Modern House Designs

homify
homify
homify

Fancy a bit of an upgrade for your house? Let’s see The top 5 renovation projects for your home.

​A Sandton kitchen renovation to inspire you
Which of these houses do you pick as your favourite(s)?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks