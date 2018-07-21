​A fabulous family house design in Johannesburg

We’re off to Johannesburg for our newest homify 360° discovery, and this super modern gem comes from A4AC ARCHITECTS – seasoned pros in the architectural world.

This latest project of theirs, ‘House Molatji’, is a fresh design for a Johannesburg family. With the modern- and minimalist styles in full abundance, this unforgettable structure (flaunting an area layout of no less than 400 m²) puts a contemporary spin on what one would expect from a family home.

Let’s get inspired!