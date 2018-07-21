​A fabulous family house design in Johannesburg

We’re off to Johannesburg for our newest homify 360° discovery, and this super modern gem comes from A4AC ARCHITECTS – seasoned pros in the architectural world.
This latest project of theirs, ‘House Molatji’, is a fresh design for a Johannesburg family. With the modern- and minimalist styles in full abundance, this unforgettable structure (flaunting an area layout of no less than 400 m²) puts a contemporary spin on what one would expect from a family home.
Let’s get inspired!
Staying true to the modern- and minimalist designs, the house’s exterior façade enjoys a clean and tranquil colour palette made up of soft neutrals and earthy tones. And there’s no overlooking the strong amount of character ensured by the contrasting of various surfaces, such as timber cladding, brick, plaster, and glass.
Round the back we go, to the exterior socialising/entertaining hot spot: the open patio. All the bedrooms are lifted on a series of slim columns, balancing neatly above the timber-deck patio space.
To enhance this family home’s social character, all of the public spaces are designed to flow seamlessly into one another, such as this dining room sharing its layout with the kitchen (and which, of course, opens up onto the aforementioned patio).
Let’s have a look at a couple of more images that speak of this super functional family house design.
