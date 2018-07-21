Your browser is out-of-date.

​A fabulous family house design in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Eye Of Africa - House Molatji, A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks Grey
Loading admin actions …

We’re off to Johannesburg for our newest homify 360° discovery, and this super modern gem comes from A4AC ARCHITECTS – seasoned pros in the architectural world. 

This latest project of theirs, ‘House Molatji’, is a fresh design for a Johannesburg family. With the modern- and minimalist styles in full abundance, this unforgettable structure (flaunting an area layout of no less than 400 m²) puts a contemporary spin on what one would expect from a family home.

Let’s get inspired!

The front façade

Front Facade A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks Grey eye of africa,modern house,timber cladding,a4ac,architect
Staying true to the modern- and minimalist designs, the house’s exterior façade enjoys a clean and tranquil colour palette made up of soft neutrals and earthy tones. And there’s no overlooking the strong amount of character ensured by the contrasting of various surfaces, such as timber cladding, brick, plaster, and glass.

The open patio

Patio Facade A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks Grey patio,a4ac
Round the back we go, to the exterior socialising/entertaining hot spot: the open patio. All the bedrooms are lifted on a series of slim columns, balancing neatly above the timber-deck patio space.

Open-plan dining

Open plan dining room A4AC Architects Modern dining room flow,bag wash,dining room
To enhance this family home’s social character, all of the public spaces are designed to flow seamlessly into one another, such as this dining room sharing its layout with the kitchen (and which, of course, opens up onto the aforementioned patio). 

Let’s have a look at a couple of more images that speak of this super functional family house design.

Pajama lounge A4AC Architects Modern living room Bricks White pajama lounge,lounge
Bedroom A4AC Architects Modern style bedroom Bricks White
Bathroom A4AC Architects Modern bathroom Bricks Grey
Ever wondered why so many projects feature 3-dimensional imagery? Find out with Architects' advice on 3D house plans (in Pretoria).

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this family home?

