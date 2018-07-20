​The pros and cons of 5 different garage doors

The pros: Definitely the aesthetic appearance and overall look and feel of those wooden surfaces. Similar to wooden floors in a home, having a wooden garage door ensures an element of sophistication.

In addition to beauty, wood is also customisable in terms of installation, with the wood being relatively easy to cut into any shape and size. And don’t forget that wood is resilient, meaning it’s not going to dent or crack under pressure, making it one of the best options for standing up against the elements.

The cons: Probably the biggest one is wood’s constant need for maintenance. If not taken care of properly (priming, repainting, sealing, etc.), your wooden garage doors can very quickly deteriorate, dragging your entire house’s façade down with it. Their costs also tend to be high, making wooden garage doors an option that is exclusive to few homeowners.