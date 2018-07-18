Decorating matters: An office facelift done by Cape Town designers

From residential to commercial, homify 360° is your daily dose of design inspiration. Today’s gem comes from Cape Town-based Just Interior Design, who was asked to give Mr Price Money in Durban a new look.
So, how did the designers liven up these offices’ interiors? Let’s find out…
A neutral palette is one thing, but having interiors look dull and dead is something else. Fortunately, these pros knew just how to add some character via wallpaper, accent walls, scatter cushions, upholstered pin boards, and much more.
A bunch of Mr Price photographs depicting products’ advertising were also framed and hung on the walls of the passages to bring in some more colour.
For the dining area, industrial-style pendants were hung directly above the dining table, ensuring a touch of dazzle for breakfast, tea time, lunch, late-afternoon snacking, etc.
Workers’ cubicles also received a touch of colour and character via wallpaper. And unique decals were splashed onto the stone-grey painted walls.
Let’s have a look at some more photographs depicting the exciting new office look.
