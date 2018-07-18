Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating matters: An office facelift done by Cape Town designers

Study/officeAccessories & decoration
From residential to commercial, homify 360° is your daily dose of design inspiration. Today’s gem comes from Cape Town-based Just Interior Design, who was asked to give Mr Price Money in Durban a new look.

So, how did the designers liven up these offices’ interiors? Let’s find out…

​A colourful vibe

The reception area
The reception area

A neutral palette is one thing, but having interiors look dull and dead is something else. Fortunately, these pros knew just how to add some character via wallpaper, accent walls, scatter cushions, upholstered pin boards, and much more.

A bunch of Mr Price photographs depicting products’ advertising were also framed and hung on the walls of the passages to bring in some more colour.

​Lighting it just right

Staff dining area / kitchen
Staff dining area / kitchen

For the dining area, industrial-style pendants were hung directly above the dining table, ensuring a touch of dazzle for breakfast, tea time, lunch, late-afternoon snacking, etc.

homify hint: Why adding a rug under dining table sets is a MUST

​Livening up the office

Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify

Workers’ cubicles also received a touch of colour and character via wallpaper. And unique decals were splashed onto the stone-grey painted walls.

Let’s have a look at some more photographs depicting the exciting new office look.

Decorating with plants

Hallways
Hallways

Adding colour to passages

Hallways
Hallways

The slogan wall art

Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Study/officeAccessories & decoration
What are your thoughts on these office decorations?

