Design the Perfect Home for a Senior

As we know, the average life expectancy is increasing globally. This means that we have an older population, where the numbers are steadily increasing!

On the one hand, this is really good, because you are more likely to have your parents and grandparents around much longer, but on the other hand there are new issues that need to be addressed to make sure that they are looked after and experience health and security in their golden years.

Interior design for the elderly is booming at the moment, solving all of the headaches that we have around the right choice of floors, doors and furniture for our senior citizens, creating a safe environment indoors. With support from families, they can remain independent and autonomous—there is no need to put them in a nursing home! But we do need to know that their home is a safe place.

In today's homify article, we are going to show you some points to consider when it comes to thinking about the interior design of the home for your parents, grandparents or even yourself! Stick with us and learn from the best.