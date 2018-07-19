Your browser is out-of-date.

​The creatively classic house design in Johannesburg

Pretoria-based Blunt Architects are in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery. And this one details a classical house built in 2007 in Midstream Estate for a Mr. and Mrs. Olivier – hence, the project’s name: House Olivier.

And with a layout of 45 × 7500 × 35 m / 497 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area) and a total cost of R3,200,000, we already know that this is one design that’ll leave all jaws on the floor…

A paradise-like back yard

We start this one at the back, which immediately conjures up a tranquil ambience. Is it because of the neatly trimmed lawn and garden? The abundance of outdoor space? Perhaps the way in which the artificial lighting fixtures add a warm glow to the house’s façade? You decide!

Find out more: 9 ideas for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens

The heart of the home

From the delightful back yard we travel indoors to the kitchen, styled up in a neat classic design that adds to the house’s warm and welcoming look. 

Notice the way in which contrasting materials (i.e. stone tiles and wood) ensure a delicious texture that adds so much character and appeal – but what else could you want for your cooking-and-socialising space?

Find out more: 20 small yet creative open-plan kitchen ideas

The bonus room

You know you’ve really made it when your (super spacious) house features a wine cellar. This is definitely one dream design, neatly incorporated into the dining room, with exposed brick surfaces and warm-hued wood conjuring up the same welcoming tone we discovered in the kitchen.

Let’s look around some more, shall we?

Find out more: 15 fantastic front doors and gates!

For another project with equally stylish inspiration, have a look at The high-end South African residence of modern splendour.

Decorating matters: An office facelift done by Cape Town designers
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

