​The creatively classic house design in Johannesburg

Pretoria-based Blunt Architects are in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery. And this one details a classical house built in 2007 in Midstream Estate for a Mr. and Mrs. Olivier – hence, the project’s name: House Olivier.

And with a layout of 45 × 7500 × 35 m / 497 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area) and a total cost of R3,200,000, we already know that this is one design that’ll leave all jaws on the floor…