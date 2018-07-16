Architects' advice on 3D house plans (in Pretoria)

Time and trend are changing, and so is technology. For a long time, pen and paper were the go-to mediums for construction designs, with traditional two-dimensional drawings being the norm.
But thanks to major advances in digital technology, drawings have been transformed into three-dimensional (3D) renderings, a common tool that many architectural- and engineering firms make use of today, including the experienced professional PEU ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO in Pretoria.
Basically, the process involves the collection of data to digitally create a 3D model of the finished result, cancelling out numerous miscalculations which were sometimes only discovered after construction had already begun on the 2D drawings.
But whether you work in architecture and/or interior design, or are a potential homeowner who has commissioned a professional to come up with ideas for a house, there are various benefits because of 3D modelling…
Using 3D modelling makes child’s play out of deducing the scores of horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines of 2D sketches and transforming them into a one-shot picture of an architectural structure. The result is a design that is more vivid, allowing clients to take a virtual tour of their construction projects.
3D modelling software also allows you to quickly find out whether a new plan is viable and/or check how small changes would affect the final design.
It doesn’t take a genius to discover that viewing a 3D model is much more compelling and satisfying than looking at its 2D counterpart. The vivid imagery of the design allows the client to better imagine what the final product would look like, which, in turn, increases the odds of the client approving the design.
Similarly, the project approval rate in the construction business is quicker when a 3D model is used.
When changes are made to a 3D rendering (however small they may be), it is much easier to see how they will affect the final product. This also helps finalise the design without much cost and post-construction cost-incurring changes or corrections.
Working with a clear 3D design as opposed to a 2D drawing, it becomes much easier for the construction engineers to complete the project at low costs and according to specifications. The fact of the matter is that 3D technologies have a dramatic impact on project execution, including:
• Elimination of field interferences
• Fewer revisions
• Increased productivity
• Fewer requests for information
• Fewer change orders
• Less cost growth
• A decrease in time from start of construction to facility turnover.
Of course the benefits of 3D rendering aren’t limited to a structure’s exteriors. Interior designers are also afforded the opportunity to design a life-like model of a residential or commercial flat, complete with suggested furnishings and décor.
With a 3D design, the physical dimensions of the objects and their distances in relation to others (and the total layout) are clearly shown. This benefits both professional (architect, interior designer, kitchen planner, etc.) and customer, as it allows the client to see and adjust arrangements of objects based on their sizes to achieve varied objectives like space, movement problems, room size corrections, etc.
In addition, 2D designs usually require clear instructions on how to deduce design information, while 3D designs are pretty basic without any language barriers.
In the end, 3D designs allow us to appreciate the concept and layout of a potential structure, plus experience the virtual reality it creates. Another major score for technology!
