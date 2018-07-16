Architects' advice on 3D house plans (in Pretoria)

Time and trend are changing, and so is technology. For a long time, pen and paper were the go-to mediums for construction designs, with traditional two-dimensional drawings being the norm.

But thanks to major advances in digital technology, drawings have been transformed into three-dimensional (3D) renderings, a common tool that many architectural- and engineering firms make use of today, including the experienced professional PEU ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO in Pretoria.

Basically, the process involves the collection of data to digitally create a 3D model of the finished result, cancelling out numerous miscalculations which were sometimes only discovered after construction had already begun on the 2D drawings.

But whether you work in architecture and/or interior design, or are a potential homeowner who has commissioned a professional to come up with ideas for a house, there are various benefits because of 3D modelling…