Home decor trends for South African homes 2018

Johannes van Graan
WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO
Times and trends are fleeting – what is considered “hot” today may be vintage and “over” in a few months’ time, possibly even sooner. And that pretty much explains part of the reason why interior designers and decorators are so busy, doesn’t it? 

But of course there’s another reason why these professionals are always on the go – because people love beautiful homes and visually appealing interiors. And when it comes to trends, most of us would do anything to stay atop. 

Think back to those traditional homes built in the 1980s, 1970s, and earlier – those structures (and their interior looks) were meant to last forever. Today’s picture looks different, with homes being ever-changing canvasses meant to reflect their owners’ personal tastes, as well as the newest trend.

So, should you consider yourself a devoted follower of “what’s hot”, see which of these 10 home decor trends you’ve already discovered, and which ones are complete news to you.

1. 2018 home decor trends: Lagom

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

A Swedish word meaning just the right amount, Lagom is all about ditching the clutter and adapting a ‘less is more’ approach (a concept any homify reader would definitely have already come across). 

Scandinavians pretty much wrote the book on personalising their homes without going overboard, and this concept has stretched all the way down to South Africa – the proof is on Pinterest boards, plus our homify images of South African projects.

2. 2018 home decor trends: Mixing textures

Upstairs TV room Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Upstairs TV room

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

It’s a tried-and-tested tip that mixing and matching textures ensures much more character in a room, and in 2018 this trend pretty much exploded. 

The most popular materials to combine in your home? Wool, followed by leather and fringe furniture. Try putting these beauties together in your home and see what visual appealing style can happen.

3. 2018 home decor trends: Open closets

Каменный лофт, CO:interior
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Gone are the days when your fashionables had to be hidden behind wardrobe doors. This trend took the fact that space is on the decrease (not only in South African homes, but pretty much globally) and introduced a new concept: open closets. 

In 2018, trendsetters are working with the available space in their bedrooms to create room for their closets. And this is the closest that a lot of us are coming to dreamy walk-in closets!

Find out more10 Bedrooms For Your Decorating Inspiration

4. 2018 home decor trends: Indian hand-block printing

Copper & Grey Tones, Sophistique Interiors
Sophistique Interiors

Copper & Grey Tones

Sophistique Interiors
Sophistique Interiors
Sophistique Interiors

It’s no secret that South Africans are in love with overseas trends, and in 2018 one of those must-try trends includes Indian hand-block printing.

The incredible art of hand-block printing is a centuries-old Indian tradition, and is quite simple: a hand-carved teak wood block is dipped in dye and stamped by hand onto cotton or silk. This creates a desired pattern, and is used for designing anything from stunning scarves and pretty pillows to creative carpets and terrific throws. 

Just browse through our homify images of living rooms and bedrooms, or hop onto Pinterest’ interior pictures, and see how hand-block printing can complement any room and add texture and depth to the space.

Find out more13 South African living room designs to inspire you

5. 2018 home decor trends: Waste not, want not

Hotel Corse, CORO furniture
CORO furniture

CORO furniture
CORO furniture
CORO furniture

You don’t need to build your own furniture out of wooden pallets to have up-cycled furniture, although that is most definitely an option to exercise those DIY muscles. Lots of homeowners and/or interior design fundis use what they already have to create what they want. 

Other means of achieving this (and staying on trend for 2018) is shopping at thrift stores and searching for discarded treasures at yard sales or flea markets.

6. 2018 home decor trends: Bold, deep colours

Dining Room and Lounge homify
homify

Dining Room and Lounge

homify
homify
homify

If you’re a sucker for soft pastels, you may want to give those a skip until the end of the year, for bold hues and deep colour palettes are considered “in” for 2018. Use these colours for your interiors and draw attention to your favourite pieces. 

And the must-have colours to use? Red, dark blue, and hunter green!

7. 2018 home decor trends: A statement rug

Living room - Steyn City Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors

Living room—Steyn City

Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors

Bare floors, be gone! 2018 is telling us to lay down beautiful statement rugs, bold and beautiful enough to stand on their own, or layered atop one another for a more lavish look and feel.

Find out more: Why adding a rug under dining table sets is a MUST

8. 2018 home decor trends: Golden touches

Main Bedroom Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Main Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

The industrial style is no stranger to mixing metals, but this year most design styles opted for one material in particular: gold. 

So, for those of you who have always dreamed of golden faucets in their kitchens and bathrooms, or even just gold-framed wall art in their hallways, the time is now!

9. 2018 home decor trends: Open-plan spaces

House Cunningham, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Down with walls for 2018! Modern homes love open-plan spaces, seeing as they are key for ensuring easier socialising and a more airy vibe.

10. 2018 home decor trends: Going green

Guest Bedroom cushions SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Guest Bedroom cushions

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Every devoted homify reader should know by now how we love bringing nature indoors, and it would seem this trend is considered “fresh” this year.

A potted plant here, a vase with pretty flowers there… one is really spoiled for choice. But keep in mind that you could also opt for framed plants, botanical prints, and tropical wallpaper should you not have been blessed with green fingers. 

And on that note, see these 10 little things that bring good luck to your home.

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
​Get creative with these 7 ceiling design ideas
Which of these home decor trends for 2018 surprised you the most?

