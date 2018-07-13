Home decor trends for South African homes 2018

Times and trends are fleeting – what is considered “hot” today may be vintage and “over” in a few months’ time, possibly even sooner. And that pretty much explains part of the reason why interior designers and decorators are so busy, doesn’t it?
But of course there’s another reason why these professionals are always on the go – because people love beautiful homes and visually appealing interiors. And when it comes to trends, most of us would do anything to stay atop.
Think back to those traditional homes built in the 1980s, 1970s, and earlier – those structures (and their interior looks) were meant to last forever. Today’s picture looks different, with homes being ever-changing canvasses meant to reflect their owners’ personal tastes, as well as the newest trend.
So, should you consider yourself a devoted follower of “what’s hot”, see which of these 10 home decor trends you’ve already discovered, and which ones are complete news to you.
A Swedish word meaning
just the right amount, Lagom is all about ditching the clutter and adapting a ‘less is more’ approach (a concept any homify reader would definitely have already come across).
Scandinavians pretty much wrote the book on personalising their homes without going overboard, and this concept has stretched all the way down to South Africa – the proof is on Pinterest boards, plus our homify images of South African projects.
It’s a tried-and-tested tip that mixing and matching textures ensures much more character in a room, and in 2018 this trend pretty much exploded.
The most popular materials to combine in your home? Wool, followed by leather and fringe furniture. Try putting these beauties together in your home and see what visual appealing style can happen.
Gone are the days when your fashionables had to be hidden behind wardrobe doors. This trend took the fact that space is on the decrease (not only in South African homes, but pretty much globally) and introduced a new concept: open closets.
In 2018, trendsetters are working with the available space in their bedrooms to create room for their closets. And this is the closest that a lot of us are coming to dreamy walk-in closets!
➤Find out more: 10 Bedrooms For Your Decorating Inspiration
It’s no secret that South Africans are in love with overseas trends, and in 2018 one of those must-try trends includes Indian hand-block printing.
The incredible art of hand-block printing is a centuries-old Indian tradition, and is quite simple: a hand-carved teak wood block is dipped in dye and stamped by hand onto cotton or silk. This creates a desired pattern, and is used for designing anything from stunning scarves and pretty pillows to creative carpets and terrific throws.
Just browse through our homify images of living rooms and bedrooms, or hop onto Pinterest’ interior pictures, and see how hand-block printing can complement any room and add texture and depth to the space.
➤Find out more: 13 South African living room designs to inspire you
You don’t need to build your own furniture out of wooden pallets to have up-cycled furniture, although that is most definitely an option to exercise those DIY muscles. Lots of homeowners and/or interior design fundis use what they already have to create what they want.
Other means of achieving this (and staying on trend for 2018) is shopping at thrift stores and searching for discarded treasures at yard sales or flea markets.
If you’re a sucker for soft pastels, you may want to give those a skip until the end of the year, for bold hues and deep colour palettes are considered “in” for 2018. Use these colours for your interiors and draw attention to your favourite pieces.
And the must-have colours to use? Red, dark blue, and hunter green!
Bare floors, be gone! 2018 is telling us to lay down beautiful statement rugs, bold and beautiful enough to stand on their own, or layered atop one another for a more lavish look and feel.
➤Find out more: Why adding a rug under dining table sets is a MUST
Down with walls for 2018! Modern homes love open-plan spaces, seeing as they are key for ensuring easier socialising and a more airy vibe.
Every devoted homify reader should know by now how we love bringing nature indoors, and it would seem this trend is considered “fresh” this year.
A potted plant here, a vase with pretty flowers there… one is really spoiled for choice. But keep in mind that you could also opt for framed plants, botanical prints, and tropical wallpaper should you not have been blessed with green fingers.
