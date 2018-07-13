Home decor trends for South African homes 2018

Times and trends are fleeting – what is considered “hot” today may be vintage and “over” in a few months’ time, possibly even sooner. And that pretty much explains part of the reason why interior designers and decorators are so busy, doesn’t it?

But of course there’s another reason why these professionals are always on the go – because people love beautiful homes and visually appealing interiors. And when it comes to trends, most of us would do anything to stay atop.

Think back to those traditional homes built in the 1980s, 1970s, and earlier – those structures (and their interior looks) were meant to last forever. Today’s picture looks different, with homes being ever-changing canvasses meant to reflect their owners’ personal tastes, as well as the newest trend.

So, should you consider yourself a devoted follower of “what’s hot”, see which of these 10 home decor trends you’ve already discovered, and which ones are complete news to you.