Bare, Brilliant, Minimalist Magic

Designed by ADI Architects, this is the type of home that you want to live in if you love cutting-edge architecture, precise design and an integration of natural, earthy elements.
Everything about this design screams modern and magical.
And this isn't the first time that the designers have gotten it so right. This futuristic design by the Mexican architects is simply breath-taking with its artistic lines and beautiful shapes.
Today, however, we are exploring Casa T02, where we will truly see how different tones and textures work together to create an absolute masterpiece.
So what are you waiting for? Let's go!
The basic design of this house is evident from the exterior—a minimalist, single-storey home that utilises different shapes and volumes in a simple, square format.
The charcoal stone contrasts beautifully with the white walls and tiles as well as the rich, wooden front door. This is a great design tip—using white, charcoal and wood together—don't you think it all just flows so wonderfully? It's also neutral, earthy and warm. If you like a bit of colour, then you can always opt for a brightly coloured front door—go for red, blue, green or yellow!
A wonderful addition to this are the beautifully landscaped plants and grass around the exterior of the house. Landscaping can make or break the look and feel of a home so make sure you pay attention to this. You can even get a professional in to help, but otherwise go for a manicured lawn and some pretty bushes that are easy to prune.
From this angle, it's clear to see that the architects have gone for simple and light materials to create their architectural masterpiece. The charcoal stone, white walls and wood work perfectly with the large, glass doors and windows.
Glass windows and doors are a wonderful addition to any modern home, allowing for a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior. It also naturally insulates the interior of the home and allows an abundance of light to filter into the home—healthy and bright!
You can also see how natural vegetation forms a natural and neutral form of decor here as well. Simple, classic and elegant.
How many times have you driven past a house and thought that the number on the side of it looks cheap, too big, too small, too bright or too subtle? It's a difficult feature of a house to get right!
For starters, you don't want it to detract from the beauty and style of the house, taking all of the attention away from your beautifully pruned bushes and clean, straight, architectural lines. But you also don't want visitors to drive straight past your home because they can't actually see what the number says.
In this design, the architects have got it just right, opting for a sleek silver number that protrudes slightly from the exterior wall. It's subtle but noticeable. Opting for silver is a great idea as it looks smart but doesn't outshine the rest of the exterior design.
Here we have a sneak peek at the interior of the home—the bathroom, where we can see how the sleek and sophisticated look from the exterior translates into the interior. The wood, black and glass just looks superb!
Bathrooms are incredibly important when it comes to the design of your home, believe it or not. You spend a lot of time in this space and you should feel relaxed and happy whenever you're in a hot bubble bath or brushing your teeth. So make sure that you go for a modern design. A big mirror, like this one, is also a great idea especially if you have a small bathroom. Not only will it make the space look much bigger, but it will mean that you have the perfect view of how you look before you go for a night on the town.
From this angle, we can see how fantastically glass works, yet again, in the design of a modern house. It completely opens this room up and allows for a very simple and light design—perfect for a 21st century home.
Introducing glass into the home is a definite must—and you don't have to do it as obviously as this. Glass can be introduced in the form of glass furniture or table tops. It can also be incorporated in the bathroom, the balustrades, the shower screens, the staircase and partition walls.
You can opt for double-glazed windows and doors if you want to naturally insulate the interior of your home or noise-resistant glass windows and doors if you live in a noisy neighbourhood or next to a busy road. There are so many different options!
We end off our tour back outside, admiring the beautiful exterior lights that the designers have incorporated throughout the exterior. This is a wonderful tip!
Include soft down lights and little fairy lights throughout the outside of your house to illuminate the different textures and shapes of your exterior. You'll also notice that the designers have included lights in the bushes, which adds a beautiful decorative element to the space!
Lighting is key when it comes to the inside of your home as well. You want to create spaces that have ambiance and atmosphere. Choose lanterns, candles and lamps to achieve this!
Everything about this home is beautiful and basic—a wonderful combination. The architects have achieved something that is really quite special!
