The Wooden House of Happiness

Don't you feel happy just looking at this warm and cozy wooden house?
Designed by Woody-Holzhaus, German Architects, this home is all about precision, practicality and simple but effective architecture.
About 90 square metres in size, the home is designed for home comforts—in the most stylish way possible. It features beautiful rooms, cushy furniture and the cherry on top: the sauna!
As Charles Spurgeon said,
It is not how much we have, but how much we enjoy, that makes happiness.
From the front of the home, it's clear to see that the designers have opted for a very sophisticated looking wooden home, complete with a second floor and a large porch.
Two different tones of wood have been used, creating a very striking look and feel throughout the exterior. The darker wood frames the lighter wood, finishing off the design like icing would on a cake. The wooden material and warm, earthy colours have been chosen so that the home blends into the beautiful, natural forest surrounds.
A home should fit into its environment, working with the plants, trees, fauna and flora and around it.
William Feather said,
Plenty of people miss their share of happiness, not because they never found it, but because they didn't stop to enjoy it.
This is a concept that is embodied in this home, where the inhabitants are meant to enjoy their surrounds via beautiful large glass windows and doors as well as the patio.
If we move around the side of the house, we can see how the home transitions into a a lighter shade of wood. The designers are keeping us on our toes! Just when you think you've got their style figured out, they surprise us with something edgy and different. If you look at their other projects, you'll see that this same innovative and unique style. Have a look through their other fantastic projects here for inspiration.
The lighter wood looks beautiful in daylight and works so well with the lush green grass, bushes and trees.
You'll notice that on this side of the house there are beautiful, sweeping glass windows that allow for views outside the home. It also ensures that an abundance of light can enter the home.
This side of the house is also more manicured, with garden baths that surrounds the house. This allows for pleasant strolls, dog walks and even jogs! If you like this idea, then read this Ideabook: Step forward to a great new garden path.
As Ashley Montagu said,
The moments of happiness we enjoy take us by surprise. It is not that we seize them, but that they seize us.
When we move into the interior of this home, we can see how the dining room and the living room occupy one, open space, creating a very social environment.
The natural light is key here, flowing into this living space so that it feels and looks warm, bright and light. The architects have achieved this not only by installing large glass windows and doors along the length of the room, but also by installing skylights and rectangle windows just below the ceiling, allowing light to flow in at all angles. Natural light is great for a family home—not only is it healthier but it also creates a naturally insulated space. It is also far more environmentally friendly as you don't need to use artificial lights or heaters as often.
The interior decor is very simple, modern and sleek here, where white and black are prominent colours—edgy and tasteful! This is softened by the light wooden walls and floors.
As Thomas Merton said,
Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony.
The bedroom is a wonderful example of how minimalist works fantastically in a home like this, where the beautiful architecture and the gorgeous surrounds are the focal point.
You'll notice that the room isn't overly large and that all of the furniture fits in snugly. The designers have opted for clean, cream walls, a simple cupboard and small nightstands. They have added a touch of colour in the form of blue linen and yellow cushions.
Minimalism is achieved here because of the smart storage space, including the cupboard. The sliding doors are a much better option in a smaller room as opening the doors out would take up a lot of space and the room would feel cramped. If you have a small bedroom, opt for sliding cupboard doors. The cupboard also allows for personal items to be stored out of sight so that the rest of the room looks clean and simple.
Lighting is also important in the bedroom, which is why the designers have included a suspended light that hangs from the ceiling over each nightstand as well as a window above the bed. You don't want heavy, overhead lights in your bedroom as this is a space that is meant to feel peaceful, cozy and even sensual.
If you want to be happy, be.—Leo Tolstoy
The loft living room is one of our favourite spaces in the house, with it's beautiful white look and touches of colour!
Lofts are fantastic spaces for relaxing, reading a book, doing work or having afternoon naps. You can turn a loft into a living room, an office space or even a bedroom!
As Bernard Meltzer said,
Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it. This is why you need to share your home, your tastes and your styles! Your home is like a reflection of who you are!
This loft space is a great inspiration for your own living spaces. Use black and white patterns and solid colours for the furniture and then add a splash of colour, either in the form of a sofa (like the purple one here) or in the form of artwork or cushions.
The sauna is where we end off our tour, because what could possibly get better than this?
If you have the space, it's also a great idea to feature something in your home that is unique to you and your interests. You can having a writing room, a nursery, an art studio or even a music room—your home is where you should explore your interests and enjoy them!
A sauna is a fantastic addition, because it provides a warm and quiet space in the home where you can relax and have some quiet time for yourself. And what better place to do it than in the forest?
Marcus Aurelius once said,
The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts: therefore, guard accordingly, and take care that you entertain no notions unsuitable to virtue and reasonable nature.
In a home like this, you are bound to have positive and productive thoughts!
