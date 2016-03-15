The Wooden House of Happiness

Don't you feel happy just looking at this warm and cozy wooden house?

Designed by Woody-Holzhaus, German Architects, this home is all about precision, practicality and simple but effective architecture.

About 90 square metres in size, the home is designed for home comforts—in the most stylish way possible. It features beautiful rooms, cushy furniture and the cherry on top: the sauna!

