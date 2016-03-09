Living on the Edge

Are you dreaming of revamping your home? Creating something a bit larger, more modern and maybe even a bit more fun? A home is an escape from the busy working environment, and therefore should include all the comforts that fits your lifestyle.

No one wants a home that was last decorated in the 1950’s, of course a rustic or vintage look is appealing, but this often means new appliances and some modern touches have been included to purposefully create this style.

In this edition of homify, we journey to Austin, Texas in the USA, where this fantastic remodeling project on the shores of Lake Austin, created an awesome home experience. Originally built in the 70’s, this home was completely renovated by the team at Specht Architects. And taking into consideration the potential of the space as well as the desires of the new homeowners… the expert team integrated the beautiful natural landscape into the design, to the delight of the owners. It’s modern, stylish and trendy, with a touch of rustic charm! Everything we adore!