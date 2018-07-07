​Get creative with these 7 ceiling design ideas

It’s no surprise that a room’s floor, furniture and walls get all the attention – but that doesn’t make it right. After all, when one considers the important task of a ceiling (something which all architects can agree on), doesn’t it deserve just a little bit more focus?

Unfortunately, even when it comes to ceiling design, ceilings usually get nothing more than a lick of white enamel every few years. It’s as if people don’t know about the potential that a beautiful ceiling possesses. With a creative and stunning ceiling design, it can become a most unique focal point in any room, regardless of whether it’s the social spaces in a house (like the living room and kitchen) or the more private areas (such as the bedrooms).

Fortunately, we’ve gathered some ceiling design tips that can help make you see your room’s fifth wall in an entirely different way…