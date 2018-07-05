​Ideal interiors: Lounge decor ideas

How often does your living room / lounge become your home’s number 1 socialising space? Every day? Once a weekend? Even though modern kitchens are up-and-coming entertaining spaces for many modern homes, they still have a long way to go before eclipsing the living room.
That’s what makes the commitment to proper furnishings and décor so important when it comes to lounges, as any professional interior designer/decorator will tell you. Any element you bring into your living room not only needs to be welcoming and pleasing to your guests’ eyes, but must also speak of your personal style. One look at your living room must immediately give your visitors an idea of what to expect from the rest of your home.
Sound difficult? Not when you glimpse at these easy-to-copy lounge decor ideas…
Why hide away your trinkets, pricy decorations and amazing ornaments picked up from your overseas travels? Your collection may not be everybody’s taste, but it’s not their living rooms you’re decorating, right? Besides, in addition to displaying style, your lounge decor is supposed to show your personal/quirky side.
Just be careful not to overly display those pieces and resort to a cluttered look – that’s never in style!
A rug is one of the easiest, quickest ways of adding charm to a space. It immediately embellishes the floor, adds colour and pattern, complements the rest of the room’s decor (if you’ve chosen the right rug), and ensures a soft underfoot sensation.
Ensure that the colours/patterns in the rug’s design are copied in at least one other piece in your living room (like a sofa cushion, curtain, wall art, etc.) for a cohesive look.
Far too often, modern living rooms are all about style and not character. Why don’t you break the symmetry and introduce an unexpected cosy nook in a corner?
Give this little area some extra attention so that it stands out from the rest of the room, getting guests immediately interested. Add warmth with some throw pillows, blankets/throws, a soft rug, a comfy chair (if there’s enough space), and decent lighting (especially if you plan on making it a reading corner).
Mirrors instantly create the illusion of light and space while adding a classy look to a room. How about adding some more style to that accent wall with a beautiful big mirror, or even a cluster of smaller ones in various shapes and sizes?
Just place them so that they easily reflect natural light or picturesque beauty pieces like a chandelier.
☞homify hint: Follow us on Pinterest for more lounge design inspirations!
It’s all about the detail, and for smaller detail, nothing beats a good collection of scatter cushions. Use them to showcase the patterns in the fabric for a cleaner design, add colour to the room’s palette, or simply complement your existing lounge decor.
☞homify hint: Odd numbers are great for a modern look, while even numbers best complement a traditional look.
Got a beautiful garden view outside? Arrange your furniture to take full advantage of it! But you don’t need to place a big sofa to set up a cosy little nook around that window. Even four simple chairs and an ottoman/coffee table near a large window can bring about a remarkable change in your lounge’s look.
The right window treatment is crucial, not only for appreciating the outdoor view, but also for letting in natural light.
Take advantage of South Africa’s gorgeous weather and bring about a fresh summer look with transparent curtains. Keep those heavier curtains/drapes drawn aside until dusk falls and it’s time to close up for privacy/safety. You’d be surprised just how powerful a flood of natural light can be once it falls over your colourful lounge decor and furniture.
☞homify hint: Need help with your home decoration/renovation? Use our Free Consultation link and someone will be in touch!
☞Read more…
13 South African living room designs to inspire you
15 ways to make a small living room feel huge!