​Ideal interiors: Lounge decor ideas

How often does your living room / lounge become your home’s number 1 socialising space? Every day? Once a weekend? Even though modern kitchens are up-and-coming entertaining spaces for many modern homes, they still have a long way to go before eclipsing the living room.

That’s what makes the commitment to proper furnishings and décor so important when it comes to lounges, as any professional interior designer/decorator will tell you. Any element you bring into your living room not only needs to be welcoming and pleasing to your guests’ eyes, but must also speak of your personal style. One look at your living room must immediately give your visitors an idea of what to expect from the rest of your home.

Sound difficult? Not when you glimpse at these easy-to-copy lounge decor ideas…