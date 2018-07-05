Your browser is out-of-date.

​Ideal interiors: Lounge decor ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Foreshore Loft-style apartment, Cape Town, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
How often does your living room / lounge become your home’s number 1 socialising space? Every day? Once a weekend? Even though modern kitchens are up-and-coming entertaining spaces for many modern homes, they still have a long way to go before eclipsing the living room. 

That’s what makes the commitment to proper furnishings and décor so important when it comes to lounges, as any professional interior designer/decorator will tell you. Any element you bring into your living room not only needs to be welcoming and pleasing to your guests’ eyes, but must also speak of your personal style. One look at your living room must immediately give your visitors an idea of what to expect from the rest of your home. 

Sound difficult? Not when you glimpse at these easy-to-copy lounge decor ideas…

1. Lounge decor ideas: Show off your prized possessions

Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Why hide away your trinkets, pricy decorations and amazing ornaments picked up from your overseas travels? Your collection may not be everybody’s taste, but it’s not their living rooms you’re decorating, right? Besides, in addition to displaying style, your lounge decor is supposed to show your personal/quirky side. 

Just be careful not to overly display those pieces and resort to a cluttered look – that’s never in style!

2. Lounge decor ideas: Lay down a nice rug

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Living room living room,day bed,retro,moroccan,cushions
homify
homify

A rug is one of the easiest, quickest ways of adding charm to a space. It immediately embellishes the floor, adds colour and pattern, complements the rest of the room’s decor (if you’ve chosen the right rug), and ensures a soft underfoot sensation. 

Ensure that the colours/patterns in the rug’s design are copied in at least one other piece in your living room (like a sofa cushion, curtain, wall art, etc.) for a cohesive look.

3. Lounge decor ideas: Set up a cosy nook

lounge with warehouse-style windows Studio Do Cabo Living room
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Far too often, modern living rooms are all about style and not character. Why don’t you break the symmetry and introduce an unexpected cosy nook in a corner? 

Give this little area some extra attention so that it stands out from the rest of the room, getting guests immediately interested. Add warmth with some throw pillows, blankets/throws, a soft rug, a comfy chair (if there’s enough space), and decent lighting (especially if you plan on making it a reading corner).

4. Lounge decor ideas: Make magic with mirrors

Formal Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Formal Lounge

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Mirrors instantly create the illusion of light and space while adding a classy look to a room. How about adding some more style to that accent wall with a beautiful big mirror, or even a cluster of smaller ones in various shapes and sizes? 

Just place them so that they easily reflect natural light or picturesque beauty pieces like a chandelier.

homify hint: Follow us on Pinterest for more lounge design inspirations!

5. Lounge decor ideas: Play around with smaller pieces

Living room - Steyn City Nowadays Interiors Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors

It’s all about the detail, and for smaller detail, nothing beats a good collection of scatter cushions. Use them to showcase the patterns in the fabric for a cleaner design, add colour to the room’s palette, or simply complement your existing lounge decor. 

homify hint: Odd numbers are great for a modern look, while even numbers best complement a traditional look.

6. Lounge decor ideas: Focus on the window

Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Living room Brown
Generation
Generation

Got a beautiful garden view outside? Arrange your furniture to take full advantage of it! But you don’t need to place a big sofa to set up a cosy little nook around that window. Even four simple chairs and an ottoman/coffee table near a large window can bring about a remarkable change in your lounge’s look.

7. Lounge decor ideas: Let in the light

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

The right window treatment is crucial, not only for appreciating the outdoor view, but also for letting in natural light. 

Take advantage of South Africa’s gorgeous weather and bring about a fresh summer look with transparent curtains. Keep those heavier curtains/drapes drawn aside until dusk falls and it’s time to close up for privacy/safety. You’d be surprised just how powerful a flood of natural light can be once it falls over your colourful lounge decor and furniture. 

homify hint: Need help with your home decoration/renovation? Use our Free Consultation link and someone will be in touch!

What other tips can you add to make lounge decor more stylish, inviting and memorable?

