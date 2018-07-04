Renovation ideas: ​A Greenside home gets a new look!

Today’s homify 360° is an inspiring gem that is the result of a renovation. The professionals in charge? FORM ADD FUNCTION, an architectural team based in Orchards, Johannesburg. The name of their project? House Van Zyl in Clovelly road, Greenside.
Let’s take a look at the exquisite results of this modern family home post-renovation…
Seeing as our South African weather is exquisite for exterior socialising (most of the time, anyway), it is no surprise to come across a home featuring outdoor spaces meant for get-togethers – and this project is certainly no exception.
This L-shaped patio is ideal for those exterior soirees, and definitely large enough to feature an outdoor seating- and dining area.
The fact that is privy to such a tranquil garden view (which includes a swimming pool) is a bonus!
Speaking of the garden, we certainly can’t take a peek at this project without seeing what the yard looks like. And from this photo, it is clear that there’s a firm commitment to keeping the exterior spaces clean and neat, not to mention fresh and green!
Before we glance at the interiors, we take a quick look at what this house looked like before work started to give it a new look. Suffice it to say that the post-remodel style (one of straight modern lines, soft neutral hues and an overall clean/elegant design) scores major points in our books when compared to this pre-renovation photo!
Speaking of neutral hues, the same colour palette is carried through to the main bedroom, ensuring a soft and tranquil look—what else would one expect from a space reserved for resting?
But let’s not forget to give credit to the buckets of natural light filtering inside via the generous windows!
The modern style is treated to a slight touch of rustic design for the bathroom, with wood, tile and concrete becoming the main stars of this space. And any bathroom with a free-standing tub (as can be noticed in the left corner) definitely gets our vote of approval.
