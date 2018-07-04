Renovation ideas: ​A Greenside home gets a new look!

Seeing as our South African weather is exquisite for exterior socialising (most of the time, anyway), it is no surprise to come across a home featuring outdoor spaces meant for get-togethers – and this project is certainly no exception.

This L-shaped patio is ideal for those exterior soirees, and definitely large enough to feature an outdoor seating- and dining area.

The fact that is privy to such a tranquil garden view (which includes a swimming pool) is a bonus!