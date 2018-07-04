Your browser is out-of-date.

Renovation ideas: ​A Greenside home gets a new look!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
Today’s homify 360° is an inspiring gem that is the result of a renovation. The professionals in charge? FORM ADD FUNCTION, an architectural team based in Orchards, Johannesburg. The name of their project? House Van Zyl in Clovelly road, Greenside.

Let’s take a look at the exquisite results of this modern family home post-renovation…

​Exterior socialising

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Seeing as our South African weather is exquisite for exterior socialising (most of the time, anyway), it is no surprise to come across a home featuring outdoor spaces meant for get-togethers – and this project is certainly no exception.

This L-shaped patio is ideal for those exterior soirees, and definitely large enough to feature an outdoor seating- and dining area.

The fact that is privy to such a tranquil garden view (which includes a swimming pool) is a bonus!

​A natural touch

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of the garden, we certainly can’t take a peek at this project without seeing what the yard looks like. And from this photo, it is clear that there’s a firm commitment to keeping the exterior spaces clean and neat, not to mention fresh and green!

​Before the renovation

Before Renovation homify
homify

Before Renovation

homify
homify
homify

Before we glance at the interiors, we take a quick look at what this house looked like before work started to give it a new look. Suffice it to say that the post-remodel style (one of straight modern lines, soft neutral hues and an overall clean/elegant design) scores major points in our books when compared to this pre-renovation photo!

​The bedroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of neutral hues, the same colour palette is carried through to the main bedroom, ensuring a soft and tranquil look—what else would one expect from a space reserved for resting?

But let’s not forget to give credit to the buckets of natural light filtering inside via the generous windows!

​The bathroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The modern style is treated to a slight touch of rustic design for the bathroom, with wood, tile and concrete becoming the main stars of this space. And any bathroom with a free-standing tub (as can be noticed in the left corner) definitely gets our vote of approval. 

For another project to inspire you for your house’s interior look, have a go at The high-end South African residence of modern splendour.

Find more modern bathroom designs here: 19 awesome ways to jazz up a modern bathroom!

A modern Johannesburg home with architects' 3D plans to copy
We love it, but would much rather hear what you think of this home’s new look.

