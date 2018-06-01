The dreamy compact home

Home, a comfortable place of belonging that everyone needs in their life. Tranquillity and serenity are enjoyed here, family and friends are invited over for meals in this space and children are raised in this safe environment. A home is an extension of a personality and character and this homify 360 edition is no different.

This cosy family home located in Saarland, Germany, is a modern take on suburban living, by the excellent team of architects at FingerHaus GmbH. From the exterior, the house looks like a cottage, but wait until you see the functional interior! The total floor size of this home is a compact 154m², but this adorable home is packed full of family friendly living space!