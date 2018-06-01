Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The dreamy compact home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Home, a comfortable place of belonging that everyone needs in their life. Tranquillity and serenity are enjoyed here, family and friends are invited over for meals in this space and children are raised in this safe environment. A home is an extension of a personality and character and this homify 360 edition is no different.

This cosy family home located in Saarland, Germany, is a modern take on suburban living, by the excellent team of architects at FingerHaus GmbH. From the exterior, the house looks like a cottage, but wait until you see the functional interior! The total floor size of this home is a compact 154m², but this adorable home is packed full of family friendly living space!

Terrace view

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Before we enter this cosy home, let's have a look at the terrace situated at the back of the house. This space is an extension of the interior and with the large sliding doors, transitioning between the inside and outside can be managed swiftly. 

The terrace has a wooden finish, creating an even more warm and cosy atmosphere, while the addition of the table and chairs completes the perfect outdoor space, allowing for family and friends to be entertained outdoors while enjoying the crisp and cool air at sunset. 

Blissful exterior

homify Prefabricated Home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The exterior of this home makes use of a simple colour palette featuring off-white, grey and black, making it trendy and easy on the eye. The high ceiling is evident from this image, making it a charming sight. Since the house is situated in a quiet suburb, the architects decided that the addition of perimeter walls or fence around the property would just hide the home from street views, so an attractive garden surrounds the house instead.

A closer look

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The main entrance of this fascinating home exhibits strong colour contrasts between the beige walls and black front door, however transitioning this colour palette is the addition of lilac flowers housed in a dark grey pot plant, making this inviting entrance less monochromatic and more friendly.

Simple lines have been used to create this attractive exterior, while beige walls add a warm and inviting affect that is elegant and somewhat traditional, allowing this home to perfectly merge rustic and modern elements. Charming right?

Comfortable kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern open plan kitchen and dining room space, is the first thing we see as we enter this beautiful home. Imagine cooking up a storm surrounded by family and friends waiting to try your latest culinary masterpiece! This kitchen is a well-designed social space, with a classic and warm colour palette of beige and brown and features modern appliances… making it functional in every way. 

Now the host can be part of the dinner conversation at the dining room table, while cooking meals at the stove. This creative kitchen will ensure that you never leave your guests unattended again! 

If a rustic kitchen is more up your alley, then this Ideabook is perfect for you! The warm feeling of a rustic kitchen

Lofty bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Heading to the top floor of this dreamy home now…

Here we find the master bedroom, the simple shades of brown and beige as well as a touch of blue creates a blissful yet cosy escape, accentuating a warm atmosphere, necessary to combat the cold climate of Germany. The dark wooden furniture adds a natural element to the bedroom, while the large window allows for natural sunlight to bathe the room throughout the day. 

A built-in wardrobe with sliding doors serves as the storage unit for this bedroom, a practical and stylish feature that takes up less space than conventional cupboard doors. If you need tips on maintaining a clean bedroom, you better check this Ideabook: A better bedroom in just 15 minutes

Modern bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We end our feature today with a glimpse of this modern bathroom, the simple white bathroom fixtures along with the darker cabinet and grey stone flooring makes this bathroom modern, yet timeless. The space is illuminated by skylights that allow natural sunlight in, which is reflected by the white walls and fixtures, making this bathroom seem even brighter. 

The grey flooring creates a dynamic colour palette that is accentuated by the dark wood cabinet, great for storing bathroom essentials. The modern minimalist idea has been achieved here and is truly functional and understated!

8 South African prefabs that can be yours
What did you think about this modern cottage style home? Would you live in a home like this? Is it about quantity or quality? Let us know your thou...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks