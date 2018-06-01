The dreamy compact home

Home, a comfortable place of belonging that everyone needs in their life. Tranquillity and serenity are enjoyed here, family and friends are invited over for meals in this space and children are raised in this safe environment. A home is an extension of a personality and character and this homify 360 edition is no different.
This cosy family home located in Saarland, Germany, is a modern take on suburban living, by the excellent team of architects at FingerHaus GmbH. From the exterior, the house looks like a cottage, but wait until you see the functional interior! The total floor size of this home is a compact 154m², but this adorable home is packed full of family friendly living space!
Before we enter this cosy home, let's have a look at the terrace situated at the back of the house. This space is an extension of the interior and with the large sliding doors, transitioning between the inside and outside can be managed swiftly.
The terrace has a wooden finish, creating an even more warm and cosy atmosphere, while the addition of the table and chairs completes the perfect outdoor space, allowing for family and friends to be entertained outdoors while enjoying the crisp and cool air at sunset.
The exterior of this home makes use of a simple colour palette featuring off-white, grey and black, making it trendy and easy on the eye. The high ceiling is evident from this image, making it a charming sight. Since the house is situated in a quiet suburb, the architects decided that the addition of perimeter walls or fence around the property would just hide the home from street views, so an attractive garden surrounds the house instead.
The main entrance of this fascinating home exhibits strong colour contrasts between the beige walls and black front door, however transitioning this colour palette is the addition of lilac flowers housed in a dark grey pot plant, making this inviting entrance less monochromatic and more friendly.
Simple lines have been used to create this attractive exterior, while beige walls add a warm and inviting affect that is elegant and somewhat traditional, allowing this home to perfectly merge rustic and modern elements. Charming right?
This modern open plan kitchen and dining room space, is the first thing we see as we enter this beautiful home. Imagine cooking up a storm surrounded by family and friends waiting to try your latest culinary masterpiece! This kitchen is a well-designed social space, with a classic and warm colour palette of beige and brown and features modern appliances… making it functional in every way.
Now the host can be part of the dinner conversation at the dining room table, while cooking meals at the stove. This creative kitchen will ensure that you never leave your guests unattended again!
Heading to the top floor of this dreamy home now…
Heading to the top floor of this dreamy home now…
Here we find the master bedroom, the simple shades of brown and beige as well as a touch of blue creates a blissful yet cosy escape, accentuating a warm atmosphere, necessary to combat the cold climate of Germany. The dark wooden furniture adds a natural element to the bedroom, while the large window allows for natural sunlight to bathe the room throughout the day.
A built-in wardrobe with sliding doors serves as the storage unit for this bedroom, a practical and stylish feature that takes up less space than conventional cupboard doors.
We end our feature today with a glimpse of this modern bathroom, the simple white bathroom fixtures along with the darker cabinet and grey stone flooring makes this bathroom modern, yet timeless. The space is illuminated by skylights that allow natural sunlight in, which is reflected by the white walls and fixtures, making this bathroom seem even brighter.
The grey flooring creates a dynamic colour palette that is accentuated by the dark wood cabinet, great for storing bathroom essentials. The modern minimalist idea has been achieved here and is truly functional and understated!