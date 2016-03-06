A chic, cosy, cube abode

Today on homify 360 we admire in amazement, the elegance and charm of a perfectly minimalist and modern home. This wonderful house has been built in Germany, by the expert team at Archifaktur and is a pleasing sight surrounded by grassy greenery and forest.

The home is defined by simple lines and its cube shape, which make the exterior attractive. But wait until you see the interior… it's filled with light and bright, magical yet surprising modern innovative design. Are you curious? Well then, let's see what makes this home so exceptionally special?