Brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends

We have often told you that one of the most underrated rooms in the house is usually the bathroom.

But why? If you think of the decor in your bedrooms, living room and kitchen, the bathroom seems insignificant in comparison as it is the smallest room. However, if we look at the home carefully, we realise that the bathroom is one of the spaces that we usually use most throughout the day. It's where we brush our teeth, wash our faces, bath, shower and use the toilet! Therefore, irrespective of the size, the bathroom is a place that should be decorated beautifully and you should take full advantage of its features to make it a practical and comfortable space.

In today's homify article, we show you six bathroom trends that are modern and fashionable. We will speak about the sink, toilet, tub and coatings. The six trends are illustrated with six photographs and six fantastic projects that will leave us feeling absolutely delighted.

Continue reading this article to be inspired to have your dream bathroom, even if it is small. You want to highlight this important space in your home!