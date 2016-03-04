Minimal, Eco-Friendly Family Living

The Residencia El Coto is a Mexican feat of architecture that surprises us in a number of ways. The first impression of the home is one of pure minimalism. The strong, bold lines of the structure meet in an angular façade. The colour palette is natural, with the top level heavier in tone than the lower. The use of concrete and geometric elements, places the building well within the realm of the modern.

Excellence in Design are architects based in Zapopan, Mexico. With a commitment to sustainable design balanced with modern aesthetics, the firm had high expectations to uphold. We don’t know about you, but we think these architects certainly rose to the challenge in the project we are investigating today.

Want to see how Excellence in Design achieve their philosophy in practice? Well, you came to the right place…