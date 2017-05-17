DIY: a 7-step guide to building a brick oven

Woodworking, brick work, putting together your own bits and pieces in the garden… it all sounds pretty complicated, but perhaps it's easier than you thought!

A brick oven? Outside? Well that sounds like an amazing idea! In this edition of homify, we will look at some creative ideas to making that outdoor dream brick oven idea come true! It's a healthy and versatile cooking experience that will satisfy the whole family!

Just think, it is now easy to host your own delicious barbecue with family and friends whenever the mood strikes! And it's not just about honing your culinary skills with meat… a barbecue can include anything from vegetables to fish or how about making your very own bread? The high temperature generated by a brick oven allows for a variety of dishes to be created. There is nothing better than a wood fired pizza, simply delectable!

With these six simple steps, a brick oven in your garden will be a reality!