​The top 5 renovation projects for your home

Consider a renovation when:

• You love the location of your home and the neighbourhood

• You don’t mind living in a construction site or moving out of your home for a while

• You want to have complete creative control

• You have a reliable and professional building contractor to help you.

But sometimes selling and moving is better, especially in these cases:

• When you want to change your location

• If the disruptions of a renovation seem too much to handle

• If your home’s renovation may cause the properties in your area to become overpriced.