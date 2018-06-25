​12 beautiful colour combinations to try in your home

Tired of playing it safe with earthy beiges and creamy whites? Don’t get us wrong, we love a good neutral colour palette, but sometimes one does want to go bold or bright with a few eye-catching tones, right?
Well, 2018 seems to be a great year for experimenting with colour combinations, as you have no doubt seen here on homify (and Pinterest). We have taken it upon ourselves to scope out some unique colour combinations that can be used in the home (like the bedroom, kitchen, living room, even a simple little hallway).
That means that all you need to do is sit back and see which colour combos inspire you to be more daring with your colour palette.
Most of us became familiar with the colour wheel back in elementary school and learned way back then that complementary colours (those situated opposite one another) look good together. Traditionally, these are red and green, orange and blue, and yellow and purple. But, as it turns out, science plays a big role in deciding which colours go well together.
Complementary colours are pleasing to the eye thanks to different types of photoreceptor cells, which contribute to colour vision, perceiving different types of light in the colour spectrum.
Try this for yourself: stare at a sheet of blue paper for a few minutes. Then, quickly look at a white wall. You should see a faint orange afterimage, which is blue’s opposite colour. That’s because the cells in your eyes became tired, slightly suppressing the visual spectrum you’ve been staring at. What you perceive on the wall is the white spectrum of light, minus a tiny bit of blue, which your brain processes as orange.
In the world of design (not only interior, but also graphic and fashion), complementary colours are especially dynamic since they balance out with each other’s intensity. Your eye instinctively craves that explosive pop of yellow alongside the purple wall. Complementary colours seem to sooth and balance, since they simultaneously stimulate different parts of the eye.
This is the most natural example of opposites attracting.
However, a single colour in two varied hues can also make for quite an elegant combo, as seen in this modern living room sporting Anchor Grey and White.
The great thing about neutral- and earthy colours is that they make up the ideal backdrop for additional hues – any tone will be perfectly complementary, as is evidenced in this Eggplant Purple meeting up with Latte Beige.
No points for guessing that the king and queen of colour combinations are, and will always be, pure Black and White. Monochromatic schemes are ideal and permanently on trend, and can even style up a little corner wall, as seen in this delightful kitchen.
▶Read more: 10 fabulous black and white kitchens
A classic cool colour, blue is available in thousands of different hues, from coastal Sky to elegant Lapis. But scatter varying hues of it around in the same neutral-backdrop space and what do you get? A colour scheme that grabs (and holds) attention!
Just like blue, green can cool down a space. However, it can also become quite neutral, as this Pistachio hue shows off. Pair it up with neutral earthy tone, like Ivoire, for a colour combination that complements itself superbly.
What’s not to love about that fresh splash of Emerald Green paired with a soft Cream? And of course the added charcoal (of the chairs) and warm brown (of the wooden floors) ensure the perfect complementary colours.
Cool blue amazes once again by showing how versatile it is with natural materials. Think of options like wicker and wood with their dusty, earthy tones. What is the perfect cool addition for a bit of contrast? Blue, apparently!
Two colours that are perfectly opposite one another on the colour wheel.
We love the almost vintage look that’s accomplished once these two hues join up. It’s almost like a more mature version of a nautical theme’s Sky Blue and faded wood.
Want a bit of shimmering spice with your neutral hues? Nothing beats a golden hue. But since a wall covered in this rich colour would have been too much, we opted for plan B: a piece of wall art pairing up quite strikingly with the warm browns of the wooden walls.
▶Read more: 10 ways to make your bedroom look like a hotel
Speaking of dazzle, don’t discount the brilliance of a shiny silver, especially when it’s combined with a rich green hue like this Pine.
It’s a bit of a gamble combining more than two colours, especially ones that pop. However, it clearly paid off in this example, with the Candy Red and Peach coming from the same colour family and neatly contrasting with the cooler Chartreuse Green.
Keep the following in mind when pairing up colours:
Let’s leave your house’s colours up to fate, shall we? See these 10 Fabulous Colours For Your Facade