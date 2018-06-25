​12 beautiful colour combinations to try in your home

Tired of playing it safe with earthy beiges and creamy whites? Don’t get us wrong, we love a good neutral colour palette, but sometimes one does want to go bold or bright with a few eye-catching tones, right?

Well, 2018 seems to be a great year for experimenting with colour combinations, as you have no doubt seen here on homify (and Pinterest). We have taken it upon ourselves to scope out some unique colour combinations that can be used in the home (like the bedroom, kitchen, living room, even a simple little hallway).

That means that all you need to do is sit back and see which colour combos inspire you to be more daring with your colour palette.