The Ultimate Family Home

Clean, modern and sophisticated, this project was completed in 2013 and was designed for a family of five. The Mexican-based Imativa Architects had a specific brief from mom and dad—functional spaces for specific family activities, that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Essentially, this home is the family's dream house—and you'll soon see why!

Based on just over 550 square metres of land, the architects have utilised every inch, creating a ground floor for social activities and a second floor as a private space for the family. With different volumes, shapes, textures and use of the spaces, you'll see that this a home that is far from boring. Who said Saturday night at home with the family couldn't be fun?

As Michael J. Fox said, Family is not an important thing. It's everything.

So let's go an explore a family's dream house!