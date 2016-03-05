An edgy, trendy, modern masterpiece

Designed by the Brazilian architects Studio MK27, this is home is the trendiest one we have seen in a long time. You are going to be in your element when we start exploring! Every last detail is edgy and modern, with a gorgeous twist.
The architects have done everything that they can create texture and volume, while integrating the inside and the outside spaces carefully. The result is a home that takes on a rustic, sophisticated and edgy look and feel.
The home, while incredibly stylish, is also very functional. This is a home that would suit any family, especially if they enjoy socialising.
So today, as we take a tour of this magnificent space, we are going to give you tips to get a home that will also leave the neighbours with their mouths wide open!
The first view of the home shows us how the architects have used beautiful, flat rectangle shapes to create different layers—very modern and different to the usual triangle shape of a home.The house is built into the landscape, moulded into the slope of the surrounds. The trees, bushes and sand are just as important as the house itself, working with the structure to create a very fresh look. The designers have chosen a light wood for the exterior for this reason too—subtle, warm, neutral and earthy is the name of the game.
You'll notice that the interior and the exterior merge into one, with a very understated barrier between the two. When you are inside this house, you are meant to feel like you are outside, in nature. When you are outside, you are meant to feel as though your home comforts are accessible. This home is like a 21st century cave!
Tip: Lighting is key when it comes to the exterior of this home and it's something that you should pay attention to! Lighting can enhance the whole look and feel of your home, as you can see here. Opt for lots of little, soft lights rather than a few bright flood lights. This will create an entrancing and inviting ambiance. Have a look through the homify exterior lighting products for inspiration.
If we take a closer look at the home, we can get a good view of the swimming pool area—isn't it fantastic? You could do lengths up and down this swimming pool every morning and become as fit as a fiddle. There is nothing better than being able to have a cool swim among the trees, the birds and the sky like at this home!
The designers have gone for a wooden deck here, which is always a great option. Not only does it look modern and sleek, but it means that you are less likely to slip if you're getting in and out of the pool. We also love the colourful deck chairs that have been placed here—both aesthetically pleasing and functional! When you're choosing outside furniture for your home, make sure that it looks good but is also durable. The outside furniture will be in the wind, the rain and the sun, so it needs to be able to last!
Tip: If you have the space, why not build a swimming pool in your garden? It's a fantastic investment and will significantly improve the value of your home. Read these tips on how to build a pool in your backyard.
If we move into the house, we can see that the design isn't ostentatious or overly lavish. In fact, the bedroom takes on quite a rustic look and feel.
The focal point is right in front of us—the wooden blinds that cover the window. Again we come back to this concept where the designers have integrated the inside and the outside spaces so that even when the blinds are covering the windows, there is a view of the exterior. Don't you love how it creates a cool and dark environment in the bedroom, while still allowing patches of sunlight and the beautiful view to sneak through?
The rest of the bedroom is simple and minimalist—a bed and an armchair. There is no need for too much detail inside the house when there is so much beauty outside the house!
Tip: Opt for very neutral colours in your bedroom, like white, brown, beige, cream or black. You can add bright colours in the form of cushions or accessories, if you like. This way you can change the style regularly—just by changing the accessories or cushions—and you can invest in some quality linen and furniture that you will use for years to come!
The kitchen is one of our favourite rooms in the house, with its sleek appliance and modern counter tops. The way that the doors fold back to reveal an easy transition between the inside of the kitchen and the little courtyard outside is simply magical—you'll never feel holed up in this home!
The courtyard is elegant and sophisticated, with a simple tree and pebbles, which are framed by the wooden perimetre wall of the house. From here, however, you can catch glimpses of the gorgeous green trees that surround the property.
The perimetre wall matches the colour of the interior walls, allowing for that seamless transition once again.
The kitchen space is quite narrow, so the architects have created a long work station, which features the oven, stove and sink, which runs down the middle of the room. This creates plenty of space in the rest of the room to walk around, talk and most importantly, cook!
Tip: You don't want the rooms in your house to feel cramped, crowded or dingy so always make sure to work with the shape of the room like the designers have done here. You want to be able to circulate a room easily. If you can, opt for large windows or doors as well to let in plenty of light and to create more space.
This part of the house is one that has to be shown, because it's just so trendy!
This is the staircase area, which may seem like an unimportant area in the house, but the architects have thought of every possible detail here.
Let's start at the rock wall—don't you just love it? It extends across the entire length of the space and adds texture and character to the area. A stone wall is always a great addition to a space where not too much is going on because it creates a very warm and earthy look and feel.
Lighting is also important here—the designers don't want it to be basked in bright light. Instead they have illuminated parts of the stone wall with soft, dimming lights.
Tip: Decorate a neutral space like this with a bright and bold painting, like the designers have done here. This adds a touch of style and a dash of colour, without it dominating the room. Have a look through the homify artwork for ideas.
We finish our tour back outside, on the patio. This space is a space that is meant to be used, and used often! Comfortable sofas and armchairs litter the area while tables allow for casual meals to be served outside, tea parties or sun downers.
The focus here is the view, which is why the architects have opened the whole house onto it, giving the inhabitants panoramic views of their surrounds. Can't you imagine reading your favourite book with your feet up here or playing a family board game while spotting exotic birds in the trees?
The architects have gone for neutral furniture out here, but have also included two bright armchairs in the corner, adding that splash of colour that we spoke about.
Tip: When it comes to furniture for your patio, make sure that it's comfortable as well as stylish. If you're going to be spending lots of time admiring the view, you want to feel relaxed and cozy!
This edgy home is the ultimate blend of subtle, edgy and sophisticated. We never want to leave!
