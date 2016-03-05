An edgy, trendy, modern masterpiece

Designed by the Brazilian architects Studio MK27, this is home is the trendiest one we have seen in a long time. You are going to be in your element when we start exploring! Every last detail is edgy and modern, with a gorgeous twist.

The architects have done everything that they can create texture and volume, while integrating the inside and the outside spaces carefully. The result is a home that takes on a rustic, sophisticated and edgy look and feel.

The home, while incredibly stylish, is also very functional. This is a home that would suit any family, especially if they enjoy socialising.

So today, as we take a tour of this magnificent space, we are going to give you tips to get a home that will also leave the neighbours with their mouths wide open!