​Keep your yard beautiful with these 8 small garden ideas

Not all of us are fortunate enough to enjoy big, spacious yards – yes, most of us have to make do with teeny tiny outdoor spaces. And while some may call it a “small garden”, we prefer the term “perfectly sized garden”.

Think about it: if it is big enough to sit out, large enough to put down a few plants/flowers, spacious enough to ensure that a lovely view floods indoors through windows and glass doors, then your garden isn’t small at all – it is perfect!

And of course we all know that how you treat your garden will undoubtedly affect your home’s exterior look, not to mention the resale value (should you decide to sell).

So, let’s take a look at some tried-and-tested small garden ideas (that professional gardeners swear by) to keep yours looking alive and fresh for longer…