​A modern inspiration in Morningside

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle, Johannesburg-based interior design firm, is the professional team in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery. The project? A large residential home (1250m2) in Sandton in need of modern décor and exclusive designer furniture. 

Let’s see what a seasoned design company with a firm commitment to style, open space and top-notch living can achieve…

​Living room: A dash of warm tones

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

It’s no surprise that we kick this discovery off in the informal living room, as that neutral colour palette sprinkled with hot hues can make just about anybody feel welcome. Don’t forget the importance of the plush sofas and scatter cushions, adding to the soft and layered look that has become on-trend with modern spaces.

​A sleek style

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

We continue on to the more formal living space, which manages to continue that neutral-meets-warm-hues palette quite successfully. Notice the character achieved via décor and furnishings flaunting striking motifs, becoming quite prominent amidst the neutral backdrop of the room’s main colour scheme.

​Entryway: First impressions count

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Even in the entryway, we can already tell that the interior design was in the hands of professionals. Here, a stone wall ensures raw character (yet not too rustic) which offsets splendidly with modern artwork and an open-riser staircase.

​Bedroom: Marvellous motifs

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Similar to the social spaces, this home’s private areas also show off the importance of pattern, as can be seen by this bedroom’s elegant wallpaper. A metal colour scheme ensures a touch of dazzle, with golden- and bronze hues superbly cancelling out the need for additional décor.

Let’s get even more inspired by the rest of this upmarket home’s interior- and exterior spaces.

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Outdoor space

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house’s style?

