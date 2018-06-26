​A modern inspiration in Morningside

CKW Lifestyle, Johannesburg-based interior design firm, is the professional team in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery. The project? A large residential home (1250m2) in Sandton in need of modern décor and exclusive designer furniture.
Let’s see what a seasoned design company with a firm commitment to style, open space and top-notch living can achieve…
It’s no surprise that we kick this discovery off in the informal living room, as that neutral colour palette sprinkled with hot hues can make just about anybody feel welcome. Don’t forget the importance of the plush sofas and scatter cushions, adding to the soft and layered look that has become on-trend with modern spaces.
We continue on to the more formal living space, which manages to continue that neutral-meets-warm-hues palette quite successfully. Notice the character achieved via décor and furnishings flaunting striking motifs, becoming quite prominent amidst the neutral backdrop of the room’s main colour scheme.
Even in the entryway, we can already tell that the interior design was in the hands of professionals. Here, a stone wall ensures raw character (yet not too rustic) which offsets splendidly with modern artwork and an open-riser staircase.
Similar to the social spaces, this home’s private areas also show off the importance of pattern, as can be seen by this bedroom’s elegant wallpaper. A metal colour scheme ensures a touch of dazzle, with golden- and bronze hues superbly cancelling out the need for additional décor.
Let’s get even more inspired by the rest of this upmarket home’s interior- and exterior spaces.
➤More modern bedrooms: 11 beautiful South African bedrooms for your inspiration
➤More patio inspirations: 31 fantastic patio ideas for South African homes