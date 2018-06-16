​Wise spending: Our top kitchen renovation ideas

Nobody wants a neglected, visually displeasing space in their house, especially not when said space is of a social kind, like the heart of the home: the all-important kitchen. And fortunately, if one’s existing house doesn’t have a dream cooking space, all it takes is a seasoned kitchen planner to turn that situation around via a kitchen renovation.
But before you start picking out cabinetry surfaces, keep in mind that a kitchen renovation is an opportunity to re-examine your culinary zone, instead of just replacing it. Never list “tear it all out” as the first option; instead, rather ask if the addition of a window or the breaking down of one wall is adequate for a dream kitchen.
And seeing as no renovation project comes for free, we’ve highlighted some facts to keep in mind that can help you spend your money more wisely.
Nobody wants to keep a tight budget in mind, but the fact remains that one should be clever with one’s spending and avoid overcapitalising. Our recommendations?
More space is atop many people’s lists, especially when it comes to their cooking- and dining areas. But before you knock out walls, weigh the cost of the extra space vs. either saving the money you would have spent on an addition or investing some of that money into better cabinets or more modern appliances instead.
Most kitchen planners agree that the best way of spending your renovation money is to keep the current layout of your kitchen. But that doesn’t mean that every new cabinet must be in the exact same location as old ones.
Where you can really cut costs is by leaving major systems such as plumbing, gas, electric, and heating intact. Changing up your entire layout could mean more expenses such as:
Updating your kitchen’s lighting plan can already make a huge difference to how you perceive the space. If, like most older kitchens, yours has only one or two ceiling lights and a tiny window over the sink, then it’s definitely time for a kitchen renovation! Consider the following solutions:
