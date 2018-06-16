​Wise spending: Our top kitchen renovation ideas

Nobody wants a neglected, visually displeasing space in their house, especially not when said space is of a social kind, like the heart of the home: the all-important kitchen. And fortunately, if one’s existing house doesn’t have a dream cooking space, all it takes is a seasoned kitchen planner to turn that situation around via a kitchen renovation.

But before you start picking out cabinetry surfaces, keep in mind that a kitchen renovation is an opportunity to re-examine your culinary zone, instead of just replacing it. Never list “tear it all out” as the first option; instead, rather ask if the addition of a window or the breaking down of one wall is adequate for a dream kitchen.

And seeing as no renovation project comes for free, we’ve highlighted some facts to keep in mind that can help you spend your money more wisely.