​The high-end South African residence of modern splendour

Pretoria-based firm Dessiner Interior Architectural deserve a round of applause for treating us to today’s homify 360° gem. Specialising in hospitality, retail, corporate and domestic design, these professionals were tasked with creating high-end interiors for a modern South African residence.
With space, style and a neutral colour palette as their main ingredients, Dessiner Interior Architectural turned this challenge into an opportunity to show exactly why they are so well known when it comes to interior design firms in South Africa.
Let’s be inspired by these sleek-yet-welcoming interiors…
We start at the heart of this exquisite home – the kitchen, which shares its gorgeous layout with the dining room.
To enhance the feeling of visual spaciousness, soft neutrals and warm earthy hues were chosen for the colour palette. Along with ultra modern furnishings and decorative elements, the result is a sleek design that is suitable for both casual socialising (with the family) and formal dining (with colleagues and friends).
Speaking of formal spaces, on we move to the formal lounge. Here, the colour scheme, although in the same spectrum as the open-plan kitchen and dining area, opts for a slightly softer look with more off-whites and creams.
To capitalise on the generous dose of incoming natural lighting, reflective surfaces (such as that striking mirror and glass-top coffee tables) have been brought in to help spread some shine around.
These professionals clearly understand the importance of a staircase – when designed correctly, it becomes much more than a simple link between floors, transforming into a space’s main focal point.
And with the crisp-white marble floors and oversized ceiling pendants becoming a generous chandelier, this staircase never stood a chance of being a wallflower.
For high-end dinner parties, we move into the formal dining room. And just like the spaces we discovered before it, this room flaunts superb touches that can make for fine conversation topics – especially that intricate ceiling light dangling above the dining table.
To discover more of these exquisite interiors, feel free to scroll ahead…
