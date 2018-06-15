Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The high-end South African residence of modern splendour

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern Contemporary Southern African Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Pretoria-based firm Dessiner Interior Architectural deserve a round of applause for treating us to today’s homify 360° gem. Specialising in hospitality, retail, corporate and domestic design, these professionals were tasked with creating high-end interiors for a modern South African residence.

With space, style and a neutral colour palette as their main ingredients, Dessiner Interior Architectural turned this challenge into an opportunity to show exactly why they are so well known when it comes to interior design firms in South Africa.

Let’s be inspired by these sleek-yet-welcoming interiors…

Open-plan elegance

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

We start at the heart of this exquisite home – the kitchen, which shares its gorgeous layout with the dining room

To enhance the feeling of visual spaciousness, soft neutrals and warm earthy hues were chosen for the colour palette. Along with ultra modern furnishings and decorative elements, the result is a sleek design that is suitable for both casual socialising (with the family) and formal dining (with colleagues and friends).

Socialising in style

Formal Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Formal Lounge

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Speaking of formal spaces, on we move to the formal lounge. Here, the colour scheme, although in the same spectrum as the open-plan kitchen and dining area, opts for a slightly softer look with more off-whites and creams. 

To capitalise on the generous dose of incoming natural lighting, reflective surfaces (such as that striking mirror and glass-top coffee tables) have been brought in to help spread some shine around.

An eye-catching focal point

Staircase Dessiner Interior Architectural Stairs
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Staircase

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

These professionals clearly understand the importance of a staircase – when designed correctly, it becomes much more than a simple link between floors, transforming into a space’s main focal point. 

And with the crisp-white marble floors and oversized ceiling pendants becoming a generous chandelier, this staircase never stood a chance of being a wallflower.

The formal dining room

Dining Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern dining room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Dining Room

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

For high-end dinner parties, we move into the formal dining room. And just like the spaces we discovered before it, this room flaunts superb touches that can make for fine conversation topics – especially that intricate ceiling light dangling above the dining table. 

To discover more of these exquisite interiors, feel free to scroll ahead…

Office Dessiner Interior Architectural Study/office
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Office

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Walk-in closet Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern dressing room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Walk-in closet

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

En Suite Bathroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern bathroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

En Suite Bathroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Main Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Main Lounge

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

For more interior inspiration, have a look at The tranquil style of Salt Rock’s House BellaVida.

18 Pocket-Friendly Ideas to Upgrade Your Patio
A dream design? Something to aspire to? Let us know your thoughts on these interiors in our comments section...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks