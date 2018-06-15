​The high-end South African residence of modern splendour

Pretoria-based firm Dessiner Interior Architectural deserve a round of applause for treating us to today’s homify 360° gem. Specialising in hospitality, retail, corporate and domestic design, these professionals were tasked with creating high-end interiors for a modern South African residence.

With space, style and a neutral colour palette as their main ingredients, Dessiner Interior Architectural turned this challenge into an opportunity to show exactly why they are so well known when it comes to interior design firms in South Africa.

Let’s be inspired by these sleek-yet-welcoming interiors…