​How to furnish an open-plan kitchen: 8 simple tips

Anybody who knows anything about interior design would agree that open-plan layouts have become the norm in modern times. Offering an all-inclusive space where families can gather, socialise, cook, dine, relax and play, these versatile spaces have ensured more ‘heart’ for the heart of the home.

But of course open-plan layouts also require decent planning to make those kitchens, living rooms and any other rooms sharing in the open space functional and well designed – something that all interior designers and kitchen planners will vouch for.

Here are our most inspiring tips to make your open-plan kitchen (and the adjoining living room) come to stylish life.